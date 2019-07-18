Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just highlighted a number of deals on its portable speakers. These deals after available as part of the on-going Mi Super Sale event. The smartphone maker kicked off the sale event on July 15 and it is set to conclude today on July 18. This means that you still have about half of the day to take benefit of the deals available as part of the sale.

The products that Xiaomi has decided to highlight include the Mi Pocket Speaker 2, and Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2. The third product that is available as part of the sale event is the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2. Taking a look at the listed pricing, Xiaomi is definitely offering flat discounts of these products. Looking beyond, the company is also offering “up to Rs 1,000 cashback” offer for buyers who make the purchase with the help of UPI digital payment. Interested buyers can head to Mi.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi Sound deals details

It's time to hear some music. Get your favourite #Xiaomi Bluetooth speakers now. Offer ends today! pic.twitter.com/jQiLBHXwYF — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 18, 2019

According to the teaser image, the Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is now available for Rs 1,599. This new price marks a Rs 2,000 discount from the original Rs 1,799 marker. In a similar manner, the smartphone maker is selling the Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is available for Rs 699 instead. The third and last product highlighted is the Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 that currently sell at Rs 1,299. This new price marks a decrease of about Rs 3,000 when compared to the original pricing of the speaker.

The new Xiaomi Mi Sound deals highlight comes just hours after the company launched its latest Redmi smartphone series. It is hard not to know what I am talking about. However, if you are one of the few that may not have followed the recent launch, then to recap, Xiaomi launched its K20 series. In addition to this, the smartphone giant is still offering a whole host of deals on other products including smartphones.