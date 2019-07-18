comscore Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specification | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic discounts on offer via Mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart
News

Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic discounts on offer via Mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart

Deals

Xiaomi is definitely offering flat discounts of these products. Looking beyond, the company is also offering “up to Rs 1,000 cashback” offer for buyers who make the purchase with the help of UPI digital payment during the Mi Sound deals.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 2:45 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just highlighted a number of deals on its portable speakers. These deals after available as part of the on-going Mi Super Sale event. The smartphone maker kicked off the sale event on July 15 and it is set to conclude today on July 18. This means that you still have about half of the day to take benefit of the deals available as part of the sale.

The products that Xiaomi has decided to highlight include the Mi Pocket Speaker 2, and Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2. The third product that is available as part of the sale event is the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2. Taking a look at the listed pricing, Xiaomi is definitely offering flat discounts of these products. Looking beyond, the company is also offering “up to Rs 1,000 cashback” offer for buyers who make the purchase with the help of UPI digital payment. Interested buyers can head to Mi.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi Sound deals details

According to the teaser image, the Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is now available for Rs 1,599. This new price marks a Rs 2,000 discount from the original Rs 1,799 marker. In a similar manner, the smartphone maker is selling the Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is available for Rs 699 instead. The third and last product highlighted is the Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 that currently sell at Rs 1,299. This new price marks a decrease of about Rs 3,000 when compared to the original pricing of the speaker.

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Mi A2, Poco F1, Mi TVs, speakers and accessories

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Mi A2, Poco F1, Mi TVs, speakers and accessories

The new Xiaomi Mi Sound deals highlight comes just hours after the company launched its latest Redmi smartphone series. It is hard not to know what I am talking about. However, if you are one of the few that may not have followed the recent launch, then to recap, Xiaomi launched its K20 series. In addition to this, the smartphone giant is still offering a whole host of deals on other products including smartphones.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 18, 2019 2:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
News
Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications

Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out

News

Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out

Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores

News

Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores

Honor Smart TV might be first to debut with Harmony OS

News

Honor Smart TV might be first to debut with Harmony OS

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India

Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out

Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores

Honor Smart TV might be first to debut with Harmony OS

TikTok and Helo face a potential ban in India for data practice

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications
Vivo Z1 Pro sale in India today: Check offers and price

News

Vivo Z1 Pro sale in India today: Check offers and price
Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp launched in India
Realme takes jab at Xiaomi Redmi K20's price in India

News

Realme takes jab at Xiaomi Redmi K20's price in India
Xiaomi Mi A3: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi Mi A3: Top 5 features

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei और Honor के इन स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलेगा EMUI 9.1 और Magic UI 2.1 का अपडेट

Flipkart Big Shopping Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Date : चंद्रयान-2 को अब 22 जुलाई को लॉन्च किया जाएगा : ISRO

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro इन बेहतरीन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफेकशंस

News

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
News
Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out

News

Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out
Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores

News

Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores
Honor Smart TV might be first to debut with Harmony OS

News

Honor Smart TV might be first to debut with Harmony OS
TikTok and Helo face a potential ban in India for data practice

News

TikTok and Helo face a potential ban in India for data practice