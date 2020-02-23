Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic price cut in India

Xiaomi will launch new earphones in India on February 25. Ahead of the launch, the company has slashed the price of its old Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic. The latter was launched in India with a price label of Rs 1,499, and now, the neckband earphones have received a decent price cut. The Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic can now be purchased for Rs 1,299 via Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic: Features

Xiaomi’s Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic comes with IPX4 sweat resistance rating and is splash-proof as well. It comes with features like Dynamic Bass, Secure Fit buds, Bluetooth 4.1 and battery backup of up to 9 hours on a single charge. It has a 58 degrees micro-tilted sports design, and comes with an adjustable ear-hook. The neckband earphones weigh in at 13.6grams, which the company says is lightweight design made for long use.

Watch: Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The earphones are available in options of Black and White colors. The two earbuds are held together by a wire which also has the volume rocker module on it. Other functions of the headphones include CVC digital noise reduction, automatic reconnection to phone, 10-meter range, low-radiation calls, low power wastage, and smart 2-in-1 connection.

It also comes with a choice of five pairs of silicon earbuds that makes the device very flexible in terms of the ear size of the users. It comes with a 120mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery, which has a standby time period of 260 hours. According to Xiaomi, the pair of headphones can be fully charged in 2 hours’ time. And the Bluetooth protocols that the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic supports include HFP, A2DP, HSP, and AVRCP.