If you didn’t buy a smartphone despite the numerous offers during the recent Flipkart and Amazon sales, here is another chance to grab a good deal on your next phone. Days after the sales have concluded, Xiaomi is about to have its own sale in India. The brand is hosting the Mi Super Sale on Xiaomi’s website. The sale brings discounts on some of the popular Redmi smartphones. These include the Redmi Note 8 Pro, The Redmi K20 Pro series and more.

The sale will go on from January 27 to 31. Apart from the discounts on popular phones, the sale is also offering No-Cost EMI on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20 series and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Here are the best deals and offers during the Xiaomi Mi Super Sale that you need to check out.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series

The Redmi K20 is available for Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant during the Mi Super Sale. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 22,999. The prices are the same for all the color variants of the phone. Meanwhile, the Redmi K20 Pro is selling for Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is selling for Rs 27,999.

Redmi Note 8 series

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is available for Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Further, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 12,999. There are offers on the higher-end gaming smartphone too. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant during the Mi Super Sale.

Further, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999. The highest variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999. Again, the same prices are applicable to all colors of both the smartphones. Moreover, for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi is offering an extra Rs 1,000 off on Mi exchange in return for your current used smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Other deals

A few other Xiaomi devices are also on offer during the Xiaomi Mi Super Sale. The budget Android Go-powered Redmi Go is selling for Rs 4,999 for the 1GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The Xiaomi Redmi 7A 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 5,499.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The higher 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is selling for Rs 10,999. Meanwhile the highest 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is selling for Rs 13,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 7S starts at Rs 8.999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Further, the higher 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is selling for Rs 9,999.

