Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Check deals on Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more

Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on the Redmi Note 7 Pro during Mi Super Sale. This phone comes with a starting price of Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi is back with yet another Mi Super Sale in India. Similar to the previous sale, the brand is offering decent discounts on only six phones across multiple price points. The Mi Super Sale is already live on Mi.com. This three-day sale will continue till November 13. The devices that are currently on sale are Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, K20 Pro, Poco F1, and more. Read on to know more about these Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale deals

The Mi Super Sale also includes the Redmi 7A and Redmi Go on the lower end. The Redmi 7A is currently available for Rs 5,499 after a discount of Rs 1,200. Xiaomi is giving up to Rs 1,500 discount on the Redmi Go device. The entry-level Redmi Go is priced at Rs 4,499. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. This phone comes with a starting price of Rs 11,999.

Buyers can get the Redmi K20 for Rs 19,999, which is the price after a Rs 3,000 discount. The list also includes Redmi K20 Pro, which is priced at Rs 25,999 after a Rs 3,000 discount. The company is also selling the Poco F1 for just Rs 14,999. This means that users can save up to Rs 12,000 while buying the device. Buyers can further push the price down with the help of the Xiaomi Exchange offer on their current devices. Customers can also opt for the EMI offers in case they can’t pay for the device in one go.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Poco F1 Redmi K20
Price 13999 17999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP 12MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 13MP 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4000mAh 4,000mAh

