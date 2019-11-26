comscore Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Check out top deals on smartphones
Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Check out deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series, Redmi Y3 and more

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale is offering up to Rs 12,000 off on best selling smartphones. Check out the top deals and offers.

  Published: November 26, 2019 1:28 PM IST
Xiaomi is hosting Mi Super Sale on its own website. The sale, which starts today, is being held till November 28 and there are offers on some of its popular smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker has already announced Black Friday sales and the existing sale seems to be an early preview. The leading smartphone maker in the country is offering up to Rs 12,000 off on best selling smartphones. Here is a look at top deals:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with up to Rs 4,000 off

Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 4,000 off on Redmi Note 7 Pro during Mi Super Sale on Mi.com. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999 while the 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 14,999. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. The smartphone comes with P2i splash proof coating, 4,000mAh battery and Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series with up to Rs 3,000 off

During Mi Super Sale, the Redmi K20 Series is available with up to Rs 3,000 off. The Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 19,999 while the 128GB storage model is available for Rs 22,999. The Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 25,999 while 8GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs 28,999. The Redmi K20 series features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display, pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery. They have also received MIUI 11 update in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with up to Rs 3,000 off

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Y3 during the Mi Days sale. The smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The Redmi Y3’s selling point is the 32-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in three colors including gradient style blue and red. Powered by Snapdragon 632, the Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display. There is dual 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel AI rear camera setup. There is 4,000mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it runs MIUI 10.

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale to take place between November 29 and December 2

Other deals on Xiaomi smartphones

During Mi Super Sale, Xiaomi Redmi 7A is available for Rs 5,499. The Redmi Go is available for Rs 4,499 while Poco F1 is available from Rs 14,999. The Redmi Note 7S is available from Rs 8,999 while Redmi 7 is available for Rs 6,999.

  Published Date: November 26, 2019 1:28 PM IST

