Xiaomi is hosting a “Mi Super Sale” on its platform, which will end on June 14. The Chinese company is offering massive discounts on several smartphones, which includes Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Poco F1, Mi A2, and more. Sadly, new smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go, Redmi Note 7 are not on sale. But, the company is giving up to Rs 6,500 discount on phones during Mi Super Sale. Here’s a look at the top deals.

Xiaomi Poco F1

The Poco F1, which is the company’s flagship smartphone, is also available at its lowest price. The Poco F1 is available for Rs 17,999 during the Mi Super sale. One can get the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model for the same price. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage model is priced at Rs 20,999. There is also an 8GB RAM/256GB storage model, which will cost you Rs 27,999. Furthermore, the Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 is priced at Rs 28,999. As for the specifications, the Poco F1 is the most affordable phone to pack a Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. The device features a 6.18-inch display with 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution. The handset offers dual rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2

During the Mi Super sale, the Mi A2 can be purchased for Rs 10,999. You can get the 64GB storage variant for the same price. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. Talking the specifications, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE. It sports a 5.99-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. Furthermore, at the back is a 20-megapixel front camera, and a combination of a 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel sensors at the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 is Xiaomi’s selfie-centric smartphone. It comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, dual rear cameras, a 3,080mAh battery and more. It is available for Rs 8,499 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage model is selling at Rs 9,999. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset under the hood. Furthermore, the handset features a 5.99-inch panel with 1,440 x 720 pixels resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model, and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. Moreover, this smartphone isn’t much different from its predecessor Redmi Note 5 Pro. The only difference is dual front and dual rear cameras, a notched display, and more. As for the specifications of the Note 6 Pro, it offers a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 6.26-inch full HD+ display, 2,280 x 1,080 pixel and more. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery.