comscore Mi Super sale: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi A2 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi A2 and more
News

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi A2 and more

Deals

Xiaomi is offering massive discounts on several smartphones during Mi Super sale, which includes Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Poco F1, Mi A2, and more.

  • Published: June 12, 2019 8:01 PM IST
xiaomi redmi note 6 pro review lead

Xiaomi is hosting a “Mi Super Sale” on its platform, which will end on June 14. The Chinese company is offering massive discounts on several smartphones, which includes Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Poco F1, Mi A2, and more. Sadly, new smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go, Redmi Note 7 are not on sale. But, the company is giving up to Rs 6,500 discount on phones during Mi Super Sale. Here’s a look at the top deals.

Xiaomi Poco F1

The Poco F1, which is the company’s flagship smartphone, is also available at its lowest price. The Poco F1 is available for Rs 17,999 during the Mi Super sale. One can get the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model for the same price. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage model is priced at Rs 20,999. There is also an 8GB RAM/256GB storage model, which will cost you Rs 27,999. Furthermore, the Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 is priced at Rs 28,999. As for the specifications, the Poco F1 is the most affordable phone to pack a Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. The device features a 6.18-inch display with 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution. The handset offers dual rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

Xiaomi Mi A2

During the Mi Super sale, the Mi A2 can be purchased for Rs 10,999. You can get the 64GB storage variant for the same price. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. Talking the specifications, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE. It sports a 5.99-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. Furthermore, at the back is a 20-megapixel front camera, and a combination of a 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel sensors at the back.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 is Xiaomi’s selfie-centric smartphone. It comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, dual rear cameras, a 3,080mAh battery and more. It is available for Rs 8,499 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage model is selling at Rs 9,999. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset under the hood. Furthermore, the handset features a 5.99-inch panel with 1,440 x 720 pixels resolution.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

9999

Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
Dual Cameras - 12MP + 5MP
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in June 2019; Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in June 2019; Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model, and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. Moreover, this smartphone isn’t much different from its predecessor Redmi Note 5 Pro. The only difference is dual front and dual rear cameras, a notched display, and more. As for the specifications of the Note 6 Pro, it offers a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 6.26-inch full HD+ display, 2,280 x 1,080 pixel and more. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 12, 2019 8:01 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart
News
Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart
Mi Super sale: Check out deals on Xiaomi phones

Deals

Mi Super sale: Check out deals on Xiaomi phones

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) reportedly receiving Android 9 Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) reportedly receiving Android 9 Pie update

Xiaomi Mi 9T aka Redmi K20 launched globally

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T aka Redmi K20 launched globally

Thomson launches Android TV range in India with 4K, HDR 10

News

Thomson launches Android TV range in India with 4K, HDR 10

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

OnePlus 7 Review

Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) reportedly receiving Android 9 Pie update

Xiaomi Mi 9T aka Redmi K20 launched globally

Thomson launches Android TV range in India with 4K, HDR 10

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi Super sale: Check out deals on Xiaomi phones

Deals

Mi Super sale: Check out deals on Xiaomi phones
Xiaomi Mi 9T aka Redmi K20 launched globally

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T aka Redmi K20 launched globally
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life
Top smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019

News

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019
Amazfit Smart Watch 2, Watch Health with ECG sensors launched

News

Amazfit Smart Watch 2, Watch Health with ECG sensors launched

हिंदी समाचार

Z1 Pro भारत में होगा Vivo का अगला स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ किया नाम का खुलासा

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15 : जानें कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा दमदार

Thomson ने भारत में 4 नए Android TVs को किया लॉन्च, 29,999 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Asus के ROG Phone 2 Gaming Smartphone में होगी 120Hz की डिस्प्ले, जुलाई में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Oppo A1K और Oppo A5s स्मार्टफोन हुए सस्ते, जानें नई कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart
News
Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) reportedly receiving Android 9 Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) reportedly receiving Android 9 Pie update
Xiaomi Mi 9T aka Redmi K20 launched globally

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T aka Redmi K20 launched globally
Thomson launches Android TV range in India with 4K, HDR 10

News

Thomson launches Android TV range in India with 4K, HDR 10
OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill

News

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill