Xiaomi has once again announced Mi Super Sale for Indian consumers. The yet another edition of the Mi Super Sale will take place on Xiaomi’s own online store mi.com. The sale is already live from today, July 15, and will continue through July 18. The four-day sale will see a host of offers and discounts on Xiaomi’s entire product range including smartphones, TVs, speakers, and accessories.

Mi Super Sale details

During Mi Super Sale, Xiaomi is offering a cashback worth up to Rs 1,000 on Paytm UPI transactions for all products worth Rs 6,999 and above. For select offerings like Xiaomi Mi A2, Poco F1 and Redmi 7, the company is also giving an additional Rs 5,000 discount under Mi exchange program. Here’s a list of offers that you can get on mi.com during Mi Super Sale.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s second smartphone with stock Android OS with Android One program. It comes with dual rear cameras, a 20-megapixel front camera, 3,010mAh battery and more. Offered in two variants, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 9,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at 15,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Y3

The Redmi Note 7S and the Redmi Y3 have been discounted during the Mi Super Sale until July 18. Xiaomi has reduced the price of the Redmi Note 7S by Rs 1,000 and it will be available for Rs 9,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Y3 will be made available for Rs 8,999.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7S was launched in India at starting Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The handset also comes in high-end 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, which will be available for purchase at Rs 11,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1

The company’s flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 is also available at an interesting price point. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 17,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB model will cost Rs 20,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model will be available for Rs 27,999 during Mi Super Sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

During the Mi Super Sale, the Redmi 6 Pro is available for Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model. For the price, you get a notched display, dual rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 625 SoC and more.

Offers on Mi speakers and accessories

Xiaomi’s Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 will retail at Rs 699 instead of launch price of Rs 799. The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 has been discounted too, it’ll retail for Rs 1,299, down from its original price of Rs 1,499. Lastly, the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is now available for Rs 1,599 instead of Rs 1,799. The Mi Car Charger Basic can be purchased at Rs 399.

Features Xiaomi Mi A2 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Xiaomi Poco F1 Price 9999 9999 17999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080pixels 5.84-inch Full HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280x1080pixels 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP 12MP + 5MP 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP 5MP 20MP Battery 3,010mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh