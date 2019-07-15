comscore Mi Super Sale kicks off: Here are the best deals and offers
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Mi A2, Poco F1, Mi TVs, speakers and accessories
News

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Mi A2, Poco F1, Mi TVs, speakers and accessories

Deals

During Mi Super Sale, Xiaomi is offering cashback worth up to Rs 1,000 on Paytm UPI transactions for all products worth Rs 6,999 and above. For select offering like Xiaomi Mi A2, Poco F1 and Redmi 7, the company is also giving additional Rs 5,000 discount under Mi exchange program.

  • Published: July 15, 2019 7:09 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-super-sale-india-offers

Xiaomi has once again announced Mi Super Sale for Indian consumers. The yet another edition of the Mi Super Sale will take place on Xiaomi’s own online store mi.com. The sale is already live from today, July 15, and will continue through July 18. The four-day sale will see a host of offers and discounts on Xiaomi’s entire product range including smartphones, TVs, speakers, and accessories.

Mi Super Sale details

During Mi Super Sale, Xiaomi is offering a cashback worth up to Rs 1,000 on Paytm UPI transactions for all products worth Rs 6,999 and above. For select offerings like Xiaomi Mi A2, Poco F1 and Redmi 7, the company is also giving an additional Rs 5,000 discount under Mi exchange program. Here’s a list of offers that you can get on mi.com during Mi Super Sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Here is how to make sure that you get the best deals

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Here is how to make sure that you get the best deals

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s second smartphone with stock Android OS with Android One program. It comes with dual rear cameras, a 20-megapixel front camera, 3,010mAh battery and more. Offered in two variants, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 9,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at 15,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Y3

The Redmi Note 7S and the Redmi Y3 have been discounted during the Mi Super Sale until July 18. Xiaomi has reduced the price of the Redmi Note 7S by Rs 1,000 and it will be available for Rs 9,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Y3 will be made available for Rs 8,999.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7S was launched in India at starting Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The handset also comes in high-end 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, which will be available for purchase at Rs 11,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1

The company’s flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 is also available at an interesting price point. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 17,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB model will cost Rs 20,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model will be available for Rs 27,999 during Mi Super Sale.

Poco F1 Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days

Poco F1

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

During the Mi Super Sale, the Redmi 6 Pro is available for Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model. For the price, you get a notched display, dual rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 625 SoC and more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Here are the best smartphone deals available

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Here are the best smartphone deals available

Offers on Mi speakers and accessories

Xiaomi’s Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 will retail at Rs 699 instead of launch price of Rs 799. The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 has been discounted too, it’ll retail for Rs 1,299, down from its original price of Rs 1,499. Lastly, the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is now available for Rs 1,599 instead of Rs 1,799. The Mi Car Charger Basic can be purchased at Rs 399.

Features Xiaomi Mi A2 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Xiaomi Poco F1
Price 9999 9999 17999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080pixels 5.84-inch Full HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280x1080pixels 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP 12MP + 5MP 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP 5MP 20MP
Battery 3,010mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

9999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 632 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

10999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

17999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 15, 2019 7:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Mi Super Sale kicks off: Here are the best deals
Deals
Mi Super Sale kicks off: Here are the best deals
Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

News

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow

Realme 3i First Impressions

Review

Realme 3i First Impressions

PUBG Mobile tips: 5 top tips to break a bridge camp

Gaming

PUBG Mobile tips: 5 top tips to break a bridge camp

Most Popular

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow

Realme 3i vs Realme 3: What's different?

Realme launches mobile accessories in India; Check prices

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant unveiled in India: Price, availability, features, key specs

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi Super Sale kicks off: Here are the best deals

Deals

Mi Super Sale kicks off: Here are the best deals
Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow
Here's why I'm not succumbing to the online deal mania

Opinions

Here's why I'm not succumbing to the online deal mania
Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability

News

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability
OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

News

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3i vs Realme 3: डिजाइन से लेकर परफॉर्मेंस तक जानें क्या है अंतर

Mi A3 Launch Date : 26 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi का एंड्रॉइड वन स्मार्टफोन Mi A3

Realme मोबाइल एसेसरीज भारत में लॉन्च, Flipkart और Realme store से खरीदें

एक OnePlus 7 Pro की बिक्री पर 27 हजार रुपये का मुनाफा कमाती है कंपनी!

Reliance Jio 3-5 GB/day Data : रिलायंस जियो इन प्लान्स पर देता है डेली 3GB से 5GB इंटरनेट डेटा

News

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40
News
Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40
Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow
Realme 3i vs Realme 3: What's different?

News

Realme 3i vs Realme 3: What's different?
Realme launches mobile accessories in India; Check prices

News

Realme launches mobile accessories in India; Check prices
Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant unveiled in India: Price, availability, features, key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant unveiled in India: Price, availability, features, key specs