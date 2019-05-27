Xiaomi Mi Super Sale kicks off: Discounts on Redmi 6, Mi A2, Poco F1 and more

Xiaomi has kicked off is Mi Super Sale in India starting today (May 27), and it will continue till May 31. As a part of the deal, there are some interesting deals and discounts you can take advantage of. Xiaomi is also offering exchange bonus on smartphones, letting you get Xiaomi devices at even lower pricing. You can also avail Mi Protect plan at Rs 799, where your Xiaomi smartphone will be covered against accidental damage, easy pick up and drop from service center, and more. Here’s a look at all the offers and discounts.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The Redmi 6 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 64GB storage both are priced at Rs 7,499. For the price, the smartphone offers Helio P22 octa-core SoC, HD+ display, dual rear cameras and more. The smartphone also comes with dual nano SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

The Redmi 6 Pro, on the other hand, is available for Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model. For the price, you get a notched display, dual rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 625 SoC and more.

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. For the price, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and 20-megapixel front camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, and a 5.99-inch FHD+ display.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model, and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. The smartphone isn’t much different from the Redmi Note 5 Pro, except for the fact that it comes with dual front and dual rear cameras, a notched display, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 is Xiaomi’s selfie-centric smartphone that comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, dual rear cameras, a 3,080mAh battery and more. It is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Exchange offers and No Cost EMI options can also be availed.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s second smartphone with stock Android OS with Android One program. It comes with dual rear cameras, a 20-megapixel front camera, 3,010mAh battery and more. Offered in two variants, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 11,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at 15,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1

The company’s flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 is also available at an interesting price point. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be bought for Rs 19,999, the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model in Graphite Black color is available for Rs 27,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model Armored edition is available for Rs 28,999.