Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Here are all the deals and discounts

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale kicks off: Here are all the deals and discounts available

  Published: November 5, 2019 11:29 AM IST
Xiaomi India has just announced another edition of its Mi Super Sale. The sale starts today on November 5 and will go on for another 5 days to conclude on November 10. As part of the announcement, the company has shared details about what all devices are part of the sale. In addition, the landing page for the website also showcases details about the amount of money that buyers will save. The sale comes just weeks after the company organized its Diwali sale to offer impressive discounts.

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale details

As part of the sale, the company is offering discounts on six smartphones across multiple price points. These devices include the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, K20 Pro, and Poco F1. The sale also includes Redmi 7A and Redmi Go on the lower end. It is interesting to note that the sale is limited to smartphone devices in the market. Now, let’s talk about the actual discounts that users will get as part of the Mi Super Sale.

Starting things, Note 7 Pro starting from Rs 11,999 with a flat discount of up to Rs 4,000. Moving to the second offer, buyers can get Redmi 7A for Rs 5,499 after a Rs 1,200 discount. Redmi K20 is next at Rs 19,999 after a Rs 3,000 discount. The fourth device on the list is Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 25,999 after a Rs 3,000 discount. The company is also offering Redmi Go for Rs 4,499 after a Rs 1,500 discount.

The last device available on sale is the Poco F1 for just Rs 14,999. This means that users can save up to Rs 12,000 while buying the device. Buyers can further push the price down with the help of the Xiaomi Exchange offer on their current devices. They can also opt for the EMI offers in case they can’t pay for the device in one go.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price 17999 27999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: November 5, 2019 11:29 AM IST

