Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Deals on Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 , Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Here is a look at the top deals available on Xiaomi's Mi Super sale on Mi.com.

  • Published: March 28, 2019 9:46 AM IST
Xiaomi’s four-day Mi Super sale kicked off on March 25 and is set to end tonight. The Chinese company is offering up to Rs 5,000 discount on a few smartphones, including Poco F1, Mi A2, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and more. There are exchange offers and cashbacks, and no cost EMIs option too. Xiaomi is also offering customers an extra discount with Mi Exchange on almost all the smartphones. Today is the last day of the sale, so if you are planning to buy one Xiaomi device, then you need to hurry up. Here is a look at the top deals available on Xiaomi’s Mi Super sale on Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The budget Redmi Note 6 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Xiaomi launched this smartphone with a price label of Rs 17,999. It is available in four color variants, which includes black, red, blue and rose gold. As for the specifications, the device is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 636 SoC, and features a large 4,000mAh battery, a 6.26-inch panel and dual rear cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The Redmi 6 is an entry-level smartphone of the Chinese company. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage configuration of the smartphone can be bought for Rs 7,499, while the 3GB/64GB model is priced at Rs 7,999. The wallet-friendly handset is built around a MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 chipset. It offers a small 3,000mAh battery, dual cameras at the back. There is a standard 5.45-inch panel with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

The pocket-friendly Redmi 6A device is also on the sale. Xiaomi is offering discounts on both the variants of the Redmi 6A. The base 2GB RAM/16GB storage model will cost you Rs 5,999, while the 2GB/ 32GB variant is priced at Rs 6,499. Coming to specifications, the handset houses a MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 chipset. It is equipped with a 5.45-inch display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone offers a small 3,000mAh battery and a total of two cameras.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is on the sale and can be purchased for Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is the company’s second Android One smartphone. The Mi A2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset. It comes with a 5.99-inch display and a small 3,000mAh battery. But, the device lacks 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

During the Mi Super sale, Xiaomi is selling the Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone for Rs 10,999. The device made its debut back in the month of February 2018. As for the specifications, the handset packs a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset. It is equipped with a 5.99-inch display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery. There are also two cameras at the back.

Poco F1

The Poco F1, which is Xiaomi’s one of the best smartphone, is available for purchase for Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is the first and the cheapest smartphone to offer a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset at a very low price. To recall, the handset flaunts a large 6.18-inch panel along with 18.7:9 aspect ratio. There is also a large 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It comes with dual rear camera setup as well as stereo speakers.

