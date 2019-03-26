Xiaomi Mi Super sale: Up to flat Rs 5,000 off on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 and more

Xiaomi is hosting a four-day sale, called Mi Super sale. It is already live on Mi.com and will last till March 28. The Chinese company is offering tempting discounts on smartphones such as Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Mi A2, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and more. If you are a Xiaomi fan or is considering to purchase a budget device, then this might be the best time to get it.

Apart from discounts, there are exchange offers and cashbacks, and no cost EMIs option as well. Customers can avail most of the offers using MobiKwik, Paytm, Amazon Pay and SBI Debit/Credit cards. Here’s a look at the list of smartphones currently on sale. Additionally, Xiaomi is offering an additional discount with Mi Exchange on most of the devices.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Xiaomi Mi A2, which is the company’s second Android One smartphone, can be purchased for Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There is also an additional discount, which Xiaomi is offering with Mi Exchange. It packs a QualcommSnapdragon 660 chipset, 5.99-inch display, a small 3,000mAh battery. The device lacks 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It was originally launched with a price tag of Rs 17,999 in black, red, blue and rose gold color options. Similar to the Mi A2, here too, the Chinese company is offering an extra discount with Mi Exchange. It offers a 14nm Snapdragon 636 SoC, a large 4,000mAh battery, a 6.26-inch panel and dual rear cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The 3GB/32GB variant of the Redmi 6 can be bought for Rs 7,499, while the 3GB RAM/64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 7,999. The entry-level device comes with a MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 chipset, 3,000mAh battery, dual cameras at the back and a standard 5.45-inch panel with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

During the Mi Super sale, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is available for purchase for Rs 10,999. The smartphone made its debut in February 2018. The handset bears a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and features a 5.99-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and offers two cameras on the rear side.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi wallet-friendly Redmi 6A smartphone is also on sale. The company is offering deals on two variants of the device. The 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant is available for Rs 5,999, while the 2GB/ 32GB model will cost you Rs 6,499. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 chipset and bears a 5.45-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It packs a 3,000mAh battery and a total of two cameras.

Poco F1

Xiaomi is selling the Poco F1 for Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is the most affordable phone to offer a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset at a very affordable price. The handset sports a large 6.18-inch display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It offers dual rear camera setup as well as stereo speakers.