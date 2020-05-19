comscore Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 available with Rs 500 discount | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 available with Rs 500 off till May 20: Check details

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 went on sale from May 12 and the discount offer has been extended till May 20.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Xiaomi has extended the offer on Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 till May 20 in India. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 went on sale from May 12 and was available at discounted price till May 17. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has extended the discount offer by another three days. At the discounted price, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 makes for a compelling option in the smart hearables market. Also Read - Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds get certified in Indonesia; launch seems imminent

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 was made official with a retail price of Rs 4,499 in India. However, it was available with a discount of Rs 500 from May 12 to May 17. In other words, the true wireless earbuds were available for Rs 3,999 initially from Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. This pricing has been extended till May 20 and is applicable on the same retail channels. At Rs 3,999, Xiaomi is making direct competition against Realme Buds Air, which is also available for Rs 3,999 in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless charging for true wireless earbuds

This is the first true wireless earbuds from Xiaomi in the country. It is also one of the most anticipated devices from the company. The earbuds feature a half in-ear design that houses a 14.2mm dynamic driver and titanium composite diaphragm. The earbuds themselves come in two-tone design where the earbuds are glossy while the stem is matte. Xiaomi says this design allows the earbuds to stay in ear for a longer duration without any fatigue. Also Read - Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched in India

Xiaomi claims Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 have a rated battery life of 14 hours. The earbuds themselves can last for up to four hours on a single charge. It includes support for Bluetooth 5.0 and features dual noise cancelling microphones as well. There is a USB Type-C port for charging that takes around one hour and 10 minutes for full charge. It comes only in white color and the case also sports a matte finish.

Also Read

Xiaomi says it is focusing on superior audio quality, clear calling and long battery life with True Wireless Earphones 2. It supports LHDC codec, which transmits at 900kbps as opposed to something like SBC. It has dual noise cancelling microphones that can reduce environment noise down to 30dB. It also supports seamless connectivity with Mi smartphones via quick pairing. There is no wireless charging, which is a big selling point of Realme Buds Air.

  • Published Date: May 19, 2020 10:31 AM IST

