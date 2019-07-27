Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro receives price cut

Xiaomi is marking its fifth year anniversary in the country with new products and discounts on existing products. The Chinese company has now slashed the prices of its popular Mi TV models in the country. The discount comes after the company recently became the leader in India’s TV market. The company has announced price cut on the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro model and the 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C Pro. These TV models are available at their new discounted price via Amazon India, Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own Mi.com. Here is a look at discounted price of these TV models.

Price Cut on Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro is available in two screen sizes in India. There is a 32-inch model and a 43-inch model. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is now available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499. The TV is getting a price cut of Rs 2,500 in the country. The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is now available for Rs 21,999, which is a discount of Rs 4,000 on its retail price. Xiaomi has already sold over two million units of these popular models and the discount should further help the sales.

The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro features a 43-inch Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model, on the other hand, has a HD Ready panel. Both the models are powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex processor. There is 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage and they pack Mali-450 GPU. They feature dual 10W speakers, three USB and HDMI ports. There is one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and WiFi. These televisions run Android TV with Xiaomi‘s Patchwall UI and support both audio and video decoder.

Price Cut on Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro

The Mi LED TV 4C Pro is getting 17 percent off. The TV is now available for Rs 12,499 as opposed to its launch price of Rs 14,999. The Mi TV 4C Pro comes with a 32-inch panel supporting a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It also comes equipped with dual 10W speakers for audio output. Powered by quad-core Amlogic CPU and Mali-450 GPU, the TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It has two USB ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet jack, one AV port, earphone out and WiFi support.