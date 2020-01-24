comscore Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro with 32-inch panel discounted on Mi.com
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro with 32-inch panel discounted on Mi.com: Check price, features
News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro with 32-inch panel discounted on Mi.com: Check price, features

Deals

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. It is important to note that this is a Republic Day sale offer, and it will be valid until January 26. You can buy th

  • Published: January 24, 2020 6:24 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. It is important to note that this is a Republic Day sale offer, and it will be valid until January 26. You can buy the Xiaomi Mi TV via the company’s official website – Mi.com. The Mi TV 4A Pro was previously available for Rs 12,999. Comparatively, Flipkart is selling the same smart TV with a price tag of Rs 13,599. Read on to know more about this Xiaomi Mi TV.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 features

The Chinese company, which is the leader in India’s smartphone market as well, launched the TV alongside the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones. The smart TV integrates Android TV and core Google features including Google Assistant and it is being dubbed as India’s Smartest Android TV.

Watch: Top 5 smart TVs with a 40-inch screen

In terms of features, the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 features a 32-inch HD ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The TV packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor. Xiaomi also notes that the processor comes with 7th generation imaging engine which aids in brighter pictures and clear details. It also comes bundled with one remote which can be used to both control the TV as well as the set-top box.

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 weighs 3.9kg without the base and 4kg with the base. The smart TV comes equipped with dual 10W stereo speakers for an equivalent output of 20W. In terms of ports, the Mi TV 4A Pro 32 includes two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI port with one containing ARC, one ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and supports WiFi for wireless connectivity. The TV runs Patchwall UI on Android TV and Xiaomi claims to have access to 7,00,000+ hours of content.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 6:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New Airtel Xstream Box users can get Rs 2,800 discount on Google Nest Mini
Deals
New Airtel Xstream Box users can get Rs 2,800 discount on Google Nest Mini
God of War director hints at how the next story of could be

Gaming

God of War director hints at how the next story of could be

Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones

News

Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro with 32-inch panel discounted on Mi.com: Check price, features

Deals

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro with 32-inch panel discounted on Mi.com: Check price, features

Honor Band 5i to soon get SpO2 tracking update

Wearables

Honor Band 5i to soon get SpO2 tracking update

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones

Amazon Music crosses 55 million paid subscribers globally

Oppo Find X2 camera specifications leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro with 32-inch panel discounted on Mi.com: Check price, features

Deals

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro with 32-inch panel discounted on Mi.com: Check price, features
Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms
Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A update rolls out globally

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A update rolls out globally
Redmi K30 5G update rolling out

News

Redmi K30 5G update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32इंच टीवी को सस्ते दाम में खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Honor Band 5i को मिलेगा नया अपडेट, SpO2 ब्लड ऑक्सीजन ट्रैकिंग भी कर पाएंगे

टिंडर अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर रोलआउट करेगा फोटो वेरिफिकेशन सर्विस

Realme 5i को मई में मिलेगा Android 10 पर बेस्ड Realme UI का अपडेट

BSNL ने 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस को सेलिब्रेट करते हुए 1,999 रुपये वाले प्लान की वैलिडिटी को 71 दिन और बढ़ाया

News

Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones
News
Philips announces 3 new wireless sports headphones
Amazon Music crosses 55 million paid subscribers globally

News

Amazon Music crosses 55 million paid subscribers globally
Oppo Find X2 camera specifications leaked

News

Oppo Find X2 camera specifications leaked
Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms
TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

News

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin