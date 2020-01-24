The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. It is important to note that this is a Republic Day sale offer, and it will be valid until January 26. You can buy the Xiaomi Mi TV via the company’s official website – Mi.com. The Mi TV 4A Pro was previously available for Rs 12,999. Comparatively, Flipkart is selling the same smart TV with a price tag of Rs 13,599. Read on to know more about this Xiaomi Mi TV.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 features

The Chinese company, which is the leader in India’s smartphone market as well, launched the TV alongside the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones. The smart TV integrates Android TV and core Google features including Google Assistant and it is being dubbed as India’s Smartest Android TV.

In terms of features, the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 features a 32-inch HD ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The TV packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor. Xiaomi also notes that the processor comes with 7th generation imaging engine which aids in brighter pictures and clear details. It also comes bundled with one remote which can be used to both control the TV as well as the set-top box.

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 weighs 3.9kg without the base and 4kg with the base. The smart TV comes equipped with dual 10W stereo speakers for an equivalent output of 20W. In terms of ports, the Mi TV 4A Pro 32 includes two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI port with one containing ARC, one ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and supports WiFi for wireless connectivity. The TV runs Patchwall UI on Android TV and Xiaomi claims to have access to 7,00,000+ hours of content.