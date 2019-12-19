comscore Xiaomi Mi TV 4C and Mi TV 4A Pro available at a low price in India
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro available at a very low price on Mi.com: Check details

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro can be bought for Rs 11,999 in India.

  • Updated: December 19, 2019 1:35 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro received a price cut in July this year. Now, the company is offering a flat Rs 500 discount on these smart TVs, as part of its Christmas aka no. 1 Mi Fan Sale. Interestingly, both the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro can be bought for Rs 11,999 in India. The 32-inch smart TVs are available for purchase via Mi.com.  One can also order these Mi TVs via Flipkart.

The company has also mentioned that the offer is valid on prepaid orders (only made using valid credit card/debit cards, UPI or Net-banking.) Do note that on selecting the pre-paid promo on the place order page, the discount will be reflected in the discount header as well as the final price. Read on to know more about these Xiaomi Mi TVs.

Redmi Note 7 Android 10 update to roll out earlier than expected; Xiaomi reveals when

Redmi Note 7 Android 10 update to roll out earlier than expected; Xiaomi reveals when

Mi LED TV 4A Pro: Features

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro was unveiled in two screen sizes in India. There is a 32-inch model and a 43-inch model. The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro features a 43-inch Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model, on the other hand, has an HD Ready panel. Both models are powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex processor. There is 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage and they pack Mali-450 GPU. They feature dual 10W speakers, three USB and HDMI ports. There is one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and WiFi. These televisions run Android TV with Xiaomi‘s Patchwall UI and support both audio and video decoder.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro

The Mi LED TV 4C Pro comes with a 32-inch panel supporting a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It also comes equipped with dual 10W speakers for audio output. Powered by quad-core Amlogic CPU and Mali-450 GPU, the TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It has two USB ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet jack, one AV port, earphone out and WiFi support.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 1:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 19, 2019 1:35 PM IST

