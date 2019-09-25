Xiaomi is all set to host its Diwali with Mi sale, which will kick off from September 28. During the sale, the company will offer heavy discounts on a few Mi TVs. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999. The 43-inch variant of the same Mi TV will be available for Rs 19,999. The 32-inch model of the Mi LED TV 4C Pro will cost Rs 10,999 during the Diwali with Mi sale. Lastly, the 55-inch model of the Mi LED TV 4X Pro will be available for Rs 37,999. Read on to know more about these Xiaomi Mi TVs.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro (32-inch, 43-inch)

The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro features a Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model, on the other hand, has an HD Ready panel. Both the models are powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex processor. There is 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage and they pack Mali-450 GPU. They feature dual 10W speakers, three USB and HDMI ports. There is one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and WiFi. These televisions run Android TV with Xiaomi‘s Patchwall UI and support both audio and video decoder.

Our dhamakedaar #DiwaliWithMi deals have gotten hotter. We revealed crazy price drops for 32″, 43″ and 55″ @MiTVIndia today. Get your favourite #MiTV at these discounted prices from 28th Sep(12PM onwards). Hit ❤️️ if you are excited about #DiwaliWithMi pic.twitter.com/rgim4P0MDO — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 25, 2019

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32-inch)

The Mi LED TV 4C Pro comes with a 32-inch panel supporting a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It also comes equipped with dual 10W speakers for audio output. Powered by quad-core Amlogic CPU and Mali-450 GPU, the TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It has two USB ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet jack, one AV port, earphone out and WiFi support.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro (55-inch)

The Mi TV 4X Pro comes with a 55-inch display panel with 4K UHD resolution, which supports 10-bit color depth and HDR10 dynamic range. The TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers that support DTS-HD surround sound audio technology while running on a 64-bit Amlogic SoC along with a quad-core CPU and Mali-450 GPU. In terms of connectivity, Mi TV 4X Pro comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, and an S/PDIF and an ethernet port. The TV runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI.