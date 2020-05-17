Xiaomi recently launched its latest Mi TWS Wireless Earphones 2 in India, and is offering them at a discounted price. The earphones are originally priced at Rs 4,999 in India, but Xiaomi is offering this audio product for Rs 3,999. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on the earbuds. But, today is the last day of this discount offer, and from tomorrow Xiaomi will sell the new Mi wireless earbuds for Rs 4,999.

So, if you are in need of wireless earphones and want to buy the Xiaomi one, then you need to hurry up. The earbuds are available for purchase via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. The Chinese smartphone maker is selling the earphones in White color. Read on to find out everything about the Xiaomi Mi TWS Earphones 2.

Specifications

The latest Xiaomi Mi earbuds feature a 14.2mm dynamic driver and titanium composite diaphragm. It offers a half in-ear design and the company even mentioned that the design is not a rip-off. Xiaomi claims that the wireless earphones can deliver up to four hours of battery life on a single charge. The company says that its compact case will add on 14 hours of battery life.

It is important to note that this battery life rating is based on 80 percent volume. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual noise-canceling microphones as well. There is a USB Type-C port for charging and takes around one hour and 10 minutes for full charge. In a nutshell, Xiaomi is saying that Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes tuned for India.

It means the mids and highs are not overpowered while bass is equally present. There is support for LHDC codec and the latency is around 250ms. It has dual noise-canceling microphones that can reduce environmental noise down to 30dB.