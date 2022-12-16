Xiaomi announced its year-end sale in India dubbed the Xiaomi No.1 Fan Festival sale. The sale comes a week before Christmas and offers discounts and deals on the top Xiaomi and Redmi phones, laptops, smart TVs, and other products. Also Read - Redmi Smartphone Clearance sale offers older Redmi phones at throwaway prices

Xiaomi No.1 Fan Festival sale offers crazy discounts, Play & Win, and Fan Fever contests

The Xiaomi No.1 Fan Festival commenced on December 15 in India and will end on December 21. The sale offers 5G phones from Xiaomi and Redmi with a starting discount of Rs 8,000. Some of the best-selling Xiaomi and Redmi TVs have up to Rs 7,500 off. Also Read - Top affordable flagship phones to buy in India right now: From iPhone 13 to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The sale also offers up to Rs 5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Cards. HDFC Bank and SBI Bank Cards will get you up to Rs 1,000 instant discount. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T series confirmed to sport 200MP camera, launch on October 4: Check expected price, specs and more here

Deals on Xiaomi and Redmi phones

Xiaomi 12 Pro – Starting at Rs 47,999 – Rs 15,000 discount (Rs 62,999)

Redmi A1 – Rs 5,999 – Rs 500 discount (Rs 6,499)

Redmi 11 Prime 5G – Starting at Rs 11,999 – Rs 2,000 discount (Rs 13,999)

Redmi K50i – Starting at Rs 20,999 – Rs 5,000 discount (Rs 25,999)

Deals on Xiaomi and Redmi TVs

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A – Rs 12,999 – Rs 1,000 discount (Rs 13,999)

Xiaomi Smart TV X50 – Rs 31,499 – Rs 3,500 discount (Rs 34,999)

Redmi Smart TV – Rs 11,999 – Rs 2,000 discount (Rs 13,999)

Deals on Xiaomi laptops

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 – Rs 64,499 – Rs 2,000 discount (Rs 71,999)

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G – Rs 70,499 – Rs 6,500 discount (Rs 76,999)

Deals on Xiaomi Lifestyle devices

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 – Rs 1,699 – Rs 300 (Rs 1,999)

The deals will be available on both Xiaomi’s website and Xiaomi’s Mi Store app. The Mi Store app has also been revamped to offer a better shopping experience.

On the Mi Store app, Xiaomi will be running Fan Frenzy Sale at 12 noon every day till December 21, where the first 100 users will get a chance to purchase selected devices at a discount of Rs 1,000.

Additionally, there will be a Play & Win contest where users can get free products. The free products in the contest include Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Pad, and Mi Watch Revolve Activ.

Furthermore, Xiaomi will also hold a Fan Fever contest on Mi.com on December 18, where fans can share their fan stories to win selected devices from the brand’s product portfolio.