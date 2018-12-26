comscore
  Xiaomi's 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' live on Amazon India: Check out discounts on select Xiaomi smartphones
Xiaomi's 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' live on Amazon India: Check out discounts on select Xiaomi smartphones

Buyers will be able to avail Rs 1,000 discount on purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro along with additional 10 percent discount using HDFC cards.

  Published: December 26, 2018 1:38 PM IST
After Xiaomi, now Amazon India is hosting another wave of ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’ on its website. The three-day sale on Xiaomi smartphones has started today, and will continue till Friday (December 28). As part of the offer, consumers will get to purchase Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Redmi Y2 on discounted prices on Amazon India during this period.

To start with, Amazon will now be selling Redmi Note 5 Pro on its platform, which up until now was exclusive to Flipkart and mi.com. Consumers will be able to avail Rs 1,000 discount on purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro during No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’ on Amazon India. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant will retail at Rs 12,999, and the 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant will retail at Rs 14,999 after the discount.

The budget Redmi 6A has also been discounted in this sale, and it will start at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM base variant with 16GB storage. Also, the 2GB RAM+32GB storage option will be available at Rs 6,999 after discount. Amazon has listed six months no-cost EMI options for the smartphone as well.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally

The e-commerce portal has also partnered with HDFC to offer additional five percent and 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit cards respectively to all consumers purchasing Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6A smartphones between December 26 and December 28. The HDFC discount offer is only valid on EMI transactions.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone has been listed on Amazon for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for their respective 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants. It comes with additional Rs 2,200 Reliance Jio instant cashback and up to 4.5TB 4G data benefits. Furthermore, HDFC and Yes Bank credit card users can avail instant discount on EMI transactions on Mi A2. HDFC has five percent discount offer, while Yes bank is offering 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 on EMI. The website is also running old smartphone exchange offer on Mi A2 up to Rs 12,500.

Lastly, Amazon is offering Xiaomi Redmi Y2 at discounted prices. The Redmi Y2 prices during the ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’ will start at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage on the other hand will be available for Rs 10,999. The same five percent and 10 percent instant discount offer on EMI is also valid on Redmi Y2 with HDFC and Yes bank cards respectively.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi A2 First Look

On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be up for grabs at its original price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999. Amazon is only offering no-cost EMIs, exchange discount, and offers from Yes bank, HDFC bank like the Redmi Y2 and Xiaomi Mi A2.

  Published Date: December 26, 2018 1:38 PM IST

