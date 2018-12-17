comscore
  Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale: Cashback and discounts on smartphones, Mi LED TVs announced
Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale: Cashback and discounts on smartphones, Mi LED TVs announced

Deals

Xiaomi has also partnered with Paytm, Mobikwik and Google Pay to offer extra cashback during these three days.

  Published: December 17, 2018 1:52 PM IST
Xiaomi India has announced a new ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’ with some special offers and discounts across its wide range of smartphones, Mi LED TVs, accessories and ecosystem products. The three-day sale will take place from Wednesday, December 19 until Friday, December 21 on company’s own mi.com, as well as its online partner platforms – Amazon India and Flipkart.

In smartphones, Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6A, Mi A2, and Poco F1 smartphones will be up for purchase at discounted prices on respective online exclusive e-commerce platform as well as Xiaomi India’s mi.com/in website.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 3GB RAM variant in ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’ will be discounted by Rs 1,500, which brings the final price down to Rs 8,999. As for the higher 4GB RAM model, the discounted price will be Rs 10,999 on Amazon India and mi.com.

“With 2018 coming to an end, we hope our No.1 Mi Fan Sale would serve as an exciting opportunity for Mi Fans to celebrate the year end by getting their hands on their favorite Xiaomi products at an attractive pricing. We will continue to enhance our product line-up as we move forward, and offer the best of our innovative technology in the times ahead,” said Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India.

Similarly, two more Xiaomi smartphones Mi A2 and Redmi 6A will also be discounted on mi.com on Amazon. The Mi A2 4GB model will retail at Rs 14,999, but the higher-end 6GB model will cost Rs 16,999. The Xiaomi Redmi 6A in this offer period will start at Rs 5,999 for the base variant, while the 2GB+32GB model will get discounted at Rs 6,999.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is available on mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon, will be priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants respectively. Even select variants of the Poco F1 will be discounted during ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be discounted by Rs 1,000 from its current retail price of Rs 22,999. The other two 8GB RAM variants – regular Poco F1 and Poco F1 Armoured Edition will retail at Rs 25,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively. All these Poco F1 smartphones will carry offer pricing on mi.com and Flipkart.

For Xiaomi Mi TV range, the 32-inch 4C PRO and 49-inch 4A PRO will be discounted on mi.com and Amazon at Rs 14,999 and Rs 30,999 respectively. On the other hand, the 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A available on Flipkart and mi.com will be priced at Rs 21,999.

Additionally, Xiaomi has partnered with Paytm, Mobikwik and Google Pay for the extra cashback during these three days. Consumers using Paytm Wallet as the payment mode will get Rs 300 flat cashback on purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Y2, Mi A2, and Poco F1 smartphones.

When using Mobikwik as a payment method, consumers will get 10 percent Instant SuperCash up to Rs 1,000. On Google Pay, users can earn assured rewards up to Rs 500 on minimum transaction value of Rs 5,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

13999

Android 7.1.2 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core Processor
12 MP + 5 MP dual Camera
Xiaomi Mi A2

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

20999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

9999

Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
Dual Cameras - 12MP + 5MP
  Published Date: December 17, 2018 1:52 PM IST

