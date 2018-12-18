comscore
Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan sale deals: Mi LED TV 4A Pro, 4C Pro discounted; price starts at Rs 21,999

In addition to that, Xiaomi is also offering a number of cashback offers for interested buyers to sweeten the deal.

  December 18, 2018 7:26 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just announced a number of discounts on smartphones and Smart LED TVs as part of its upcoming sale. As previously reported, the company will hold its “No. 1 Mi Fan Sale” annual sale event from December 18, 2018, till December 21, 2018. As part of the sale, the company will be providing discounts on a number of products including its smartphones, TVs, and other products including accessories. The company highlighted the discounts that it is offering on its TVs in a tweet on its official account.

According to the dedicated page for the sale event, Xiaomi is offering its Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro with a 49-inch panel for Rs 30,999 instead of Rs 32,999 and the 43-inch panel variant for Rs 21,999 instead of Rs 25,999. The company is also offering its Mi LED Smart TV 4C Pro with a 32-inch panel for Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 16,999. These discount offers are good for users who were holding on the decision to make the purchase just because it was marginally out of their budget by Rs 2,000-3,000.

The event page also that the sale will start on Mi.com and Amazon India from December 19 midnight, 12 AM. In addition to that, Xiaomi is also offering a number of cashback offers for interested buyers to sweeten the deal. Taking a closer look at the deals, the buyers will get a flat Rs 300 cash while buying select smartphones that are offered as part of the sale event.

Buyers who may opt to make the payment with the help of Google Pay will get “assured rewards” of “up to Rs 500”. Last but not least, MobiKwik users will get 10 percent “Instant SuperCash” with rewards for up to Rs 1000.

