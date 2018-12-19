comscore
Poco F1 variants get price cuts during Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale, now start from Rs 19,999

The three-day Xiaomi sale has already kicked off, and will continue until December 21.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 11:37 AM IST
Xiaomi has discounted its flagship Poco F1 for a limited period sale. The Chinese firm is running ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’ with special discounts across its wide range of products. The three-day sale has kicked off today, and will continue until Friday, December 21.

During the Xiaomi’s ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’, the company will be offering discounts on select variants of the flagship Poco F1. The base 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage has already received a permanent price cut to Rs 19,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant will be discounted by Rs 1,000 from its current retail price of Rs 22,999. The smartphone will be up for sale at Rs 21,999 on mi.com and Flipkart.

Similarly, the other two Poco F1 variants will be up for grabs in this ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’. The 8GB RAM variant of regular Poco F1 with 256GB storage will retail at Rs 25,999. On the other hand, the Armoured Edition Poco F1 has been priced at Rs 26,999 until December 21.

Additionally, Xiaomi has partnered with Paytm, Mobikwik and Google Pay for the extra cashback during these three days. Consumers using Paytm Wallet as the payment mode will get Rs 300 flat cashback on purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Y2, Mi A2, and Poco F1 smartphones.

On Mobikwik payment method, consumers will get 10 percent Instant SuperCash up to Rs 1,000. On Google Pay, users can earn assured rewards up to Rs 500 on minimum transaction value of Rs 5,000.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

20999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: December 19, 2018 11:37 AM IST

