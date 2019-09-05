comscore Xiaomi offering free Mi Earphones with Mi Travel Backpack
Xiaomi offering free Mi Earphones with Mi Travel Backpack: All you need to know

Xiaomi is offering a set of free Mi Earphones worth Rs 699 on the purchase of the Mi Travel Backpack. It is important to note that the free Mi Earphones offer will expire after 6:00PM.

  Published: September 5, 2019 4:51 PM IST
Xiaomi is offering a set of free Mi Earphones worth Rs 699 on the purchase of the Mi Travel Backpack. The company announced about the same via its official Twitter handle. But, this is a limited period offer, which is already live. It is important to note that the free Mi Earphones offer will expire after 6:00PM. So if you are interested in buying one, then you need to hurry up.

Mi Travel Backpack features

To recall, Xiaomi launched its Mi Travel Backpack in the year 2018, alongside the Mi City Backpack and Mi Casual Backpack. The Mi backpack was launched with a price label of Rs 1,999 in India. As for the features, the Xiaomi Mi Travel Backpack, as the name suggests, is aimed at travelers and features a mesh styling. It is built out of 100 percent polyster material. There’s also a hidden cart strap that lets you turn the backpack into a suitcase. It comes with a waterproof coating, and has a capacity to hold up to a 14-inch laptop or tablet.

Besides, last year, the company launched three backpacks in India. Earlier this year in May, Xiaomi expanded its portfolio and launched a Mi business casual backpack in the country. This backpack comes with IPX4 waterproof coating. It comes with a price tag of Rs 999. The latest backpack features extra padded shoulder straps, padded mesh back and cushioned laptop support for comfort.

There is also a secret Anti-theft compartment as well as a trolley harness. Customers can buy Xiaomi’s new Mi Business casual backpack in black and grey color option. Users also reportedly get six months of warranty with the backpack, as per the company.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2019 4:51 PM IST

