Xiaomi is hosting Mi Super Sale on its website. The sale being held from February 1 to February 7 offers 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI. There is also no cost EMI option on leading smartphones. During the sale, customers will be able to avail up to Rs 6,000 off on bestselling smartphones. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, here is a look at various offers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 6,000 off on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone may be a generation old but it still offers competitive specifications. It starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model while the highest storage option is available for Rs 13,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro offers plenty of performance with its Snapdragon 675 fabricated using 11nm process. It sports a 6.3-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also has a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is available starting from Rs 19,999. The USP of the device is the reliability and Xiaomi’s superior service network. It sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 730 mobile platform, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 19,999. There is also 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Backed by a 4,000mAh battery, the Redmi K20 runs Android Pie and will get Android 10 update.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi Redmi 8A is one of the best smartphone in the budget segment. It is available starting from Rs 6,499 during the Mi sale. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC, it comes with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB standard storage. It has a single 12-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

During Mi Sale, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is available from Rs 14,999. The smartphone is the first to feature MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It also sports a 64-megapixel main camera on the back as part of its quad rear camera setup. There is a 6.53-inch display, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, Android Pie and a 4,500mAh battery.

Other offers on Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 8 from Rs 9,999 while the Redmi Go is available from Rs 4,299. The Redmi K20 Pro is available from Rs 24,999 while Redmi 7A is available from Rs 4,999. Other deals include Redmi Y3 at Rs 7,999, Redmi Note 7S from Rs 8,999 and Redmi 7 at Rs 6,999. Xiaomi is also offering Mi Protect starting from Rs 399 during this sale.