Xiaomi offers massive discount on some Mi Notebooks in India: Check out the discounted prices

Xiaomi made its debut in India’s laptop space last year at the time when work from home turned out to be the new normal for professionals. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, users started depending on laptops more than ever before. This probably was the reason behind the success of Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook. Earlier on Tuesday, the brand announced that it has topped the charts among ultra-slim Windows i7 laptops online in 2020. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in pictures: Has the Pro Max matured this year?

To celebrate the success, the Chinese technology company is offering heavy discount of up to Rs 2,000 in India on some Mi Notebooks. Additionally, the company has also announced bank offers of up to Rs 3,000 on all Mi Notebook models selling in India right now. To detail it, Axis Bank card users will be able to avail up to Rs 3,000 instant discount on purchase of Mi Notebooks in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi leads Core i7 laptop category in Q4 2020, company says focus remains on user experience

Additionally, e-commerce giants including Amazon and Flipkart are offering an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on exchange. The sale began on March 8 on Amazon, Flipkart, and mi.com and will continue until March 15. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 in pictures: Classy looks in a compact form factor

Here are the discounted priced of some Mi Notebooks

-Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition (i5/8G/512G/MX350) is officially priced at Rs 54,999. This model has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 and inclusive of additional Rs 3,000 bank offer it is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999.

-Mi NoteBook14 Horizon Edition (i7/8G/512G/MX350) is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. After the discount including flat Rs 2,000 off and Rs 3,000 off on bank offer, the Notebook is available at a price of Rs 54,999.

-Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition (i3/8G/256G/UHD/Camera) is available at a price of Rs 36,999. Xiaomi is offering Rs 1,000 off as a part of the bank offer. After the discount, the phone is selling at a price of Rs 35,999.

-Mi Notebook 14(IC) (i5/8G/256G/UHD/Camera) has been launched in India at a price of Rs 43,999. The company is offering Rs 1,000 flat off and Rs 2,000 off on bank offer. After the discount, the laptop model can be purchased at Rs 40,999.

-Mi Notebook 14(IC) (i5/8G/512G/UHD/Camera) is available at a price of Rs 46,999. After the discount (inclusive of Rs 1,000 flat off and Rs 2,000 off on bank offer), the Notebook can be purchased at Rs 43,999.

-Mi Notebook 14(IC) (i5/8G/512G/MX250/Camera) has been launched at a price of Rs 49,999. Xiaomi is offering Rs 2,000 off on bank discount, after which the Notebook can be purchased at Rs 47,999.

In an exclusive interview with BGR India, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, made it clear that Xiaomi’s aim is to focus on the user experience. “If you look at our current lineup of laptops, they all come with a fast SSD storage, a Full HD display, and high-performance Intel processor. We want to keep our focus on these, with no compromises that affect the end-user experience,” Reddy said.