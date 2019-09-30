Xiaomi Poco F1 for Rs 13,499: Check details, specifications

Xiaomi has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart offer discounts on a number of Xiaomi Redmi devices. This discount is part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale event. The company shared some additional details about the deals in a new tweet on Twitter. As per the tweet, the company is selling its Xiaomi Poco F1 starting from just Rs 13,499. The tweet includes all the information about flat discounts, exchange offers, and cashback details. In addition to Poco F1, the company also shared more details about discounts related to other devices.

Xiaomi Poco F1 discount details

First up, Rs 13,499 price refers to the effective price of the base variant the Poco F1. For the people unaware, the base model of the device features 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As per the tweet, the base variant of the device retail for Rs 21,999. To push the price down, the company is offering a flat discount of Rs 7,000. This pushing the asking price down to Rs 14,999. Beyond this, Flipkart will offer an additional 10 percent instant discount for buyers. However, they need to make the purchase with Axis Bank-issued credit or debit cards or ICICI Bank-issued credit cards.

#DiwaliWithMi deals are coming to #TheBigBillionDays at the stroke of midnight with upto 13900 off on our smartphones Redmi 7A -4999*

Note 7S -8999*

Note 7 Pro -10999*

POCO F1 -14999*

K20 -19999*

K20 Pro -24999* Bank offers @AxisBank @ICICIBank You can’t refuse this offer. pic.twitter.com/t98RaAAkd6 — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 29, 2019

The bank-related instant discount means that buyers can further push the price down by Rs 1,500. This means that interested buyers can get the device for a final price of Rs 13,499 from Rs 14,999. Similarly, buyers can also get the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for Rs 14,399 down from Rs 24,999 retail price. The tweet also shared details about the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant indicating the effective price as Rs 17,099.

Specifications

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Price 17999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

