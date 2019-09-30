comscore Xiaomi Poco F1 for Rs 13,499: Check details, specifications
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Poco F1 available for Rs 13,499 as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
News

Xiaomi Poco F1 available for Rs 13,499 as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Deals

The company shared some additional details about the deals in a new tweet on Twitter. The tweet includes information about the flat discounts, exchange offers, and cashback offers that Xiaomi and Flipkart are offering to its customers.

  • Published: September 30, 2019 1:00 PM IST
Xiaomi poco f1 feature 805px

Poco F1

Xiaomi has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart offer discounts on a number of Xiaomi Redmi devices. This discount is part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale event. The company shared some additional details about the deals in a new tweet on Twitter. As per the tweet, the company is selling its Xiaomi Poco F1 starting from just Rs 13,499. The tweet includes all the information about flat discounts, exchange offers, and cashback details. In addition to Poco F1, the company also shared more details about discounts related to other devices.

Xiaomi Poco F1 discount details

First up, Rs 13,499 price refers to the effective price of the base variant the Poco F1. For the people unaware, the base model of the device features 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As per the tweet, the base variant of the device retail for Rs 21,999. To push the price down, the company is offering a flat discount of Rs 7,000. This pushing the asking price down to Rs 14,999. Beyond this, Flipkart will offer an additional 10 percent instant discount for buyers. However, they need to make the purchase with Axis Bank-issued credit or debit cards or ICICI Bank-issued credit cards.

The bank-related instant discount means that buyers can further push the price down by Rs 1,500. This means that interested buyers can get the device for a final price of Rs 13,499 from Rs 14,999. Similarly, buyers can also get the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for Rs 14,399 down from Rs 24,999 retail price. The tweet also shared details about the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant indicating the effective price as Rs 17,099.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola Smart TV, Xiaomi Mi Smart TVs go on sale today

Also Read

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola Smart TV, Xiaomi Mi Smart TVs go on sale today

Specifications

Features Xiaomi Poco F1
Price 17999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

17999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 1:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Poco F1 for Rs 13,499: Check details, specifications

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 for Rs 13,499: Check details, specifications
Best Mobile Phone Under 30000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 30000
Asus ROG Phone 2 sold out in first sale; next sale on October 8

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 sold out in first sale; next sale on October 8
Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

News

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details
Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया नया 45 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Asus ROG Phone 2 भारत में अब 8 अक्टूबर को सेल पर आएगा, इस कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ खरीदें

Diwali With Mi : शाओमी का दिवाली धमाका, दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएंगे तीन नए स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale Live: नए Smart TV को खरीदने का बेस्ट टाइम, पुराने CRT TV को 2 हजार रुपये में एक्सचेंज करें

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल हिट, रात में ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, जानें खासियत

News

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions
Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more
Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon