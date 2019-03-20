Xiaomi Poco F1 discount: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant now available for Rs 20,999

Poco, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi, has just announced a new price discount for its Poco F1. The company revealed that it is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant model. This means that interested buyers can now buy Poco F1 with the above-mentioned specifications for a price of Rs 20,999 instead of Rs 22,999. It is worth noting that the price discount will kick off on March 25 and will be valid till March 28.

According to the announcement, the reason for this price drop is the “overwhelmingly positive response that Poco F1 has received” from buyers in the six months since the launch of the device. The highlight of Poco F1 remains the Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. This makes it the cheapest device in the market to run a flagship-grade processor. The company also highlighted the presence of its Game Turbo mode in the software that providers improved gaming performance to users.

The Poco F1 will be available at the discounted price starting from March 25 via Flipkart and Mi.com. At the same time, users can also get the device with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000, and top of the line 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage for Rs 27,999 after a price reduction of Rs 3,000. Manmohan Chandolu, the General Manager for Poco India issued a statement, “What started out as a promising dream has now become a successful reality. We designed Poco F1 by making product choices that assure unbelievable performance.”

He went on to add, “With every feedback that we received, we refined the user experience, bringing innovations that truly matter. Poco F1 Evolved is a new experience in the same body, with features like Widevine L1 certification and Game Turbo mode. We are positive that our customers will immensely benefit from these innovative features and make the most of Poco F1.”

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications, features

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, notch and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage while being powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3 fast charging technology. The device comes with a dual camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping with LED flash unit. The front of the device sports a 20-megapixel sensor with a dedicated LED flash. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 operating system out of the box.