Xiaomi Poco F1 'Happy 1st Anniversary' offer brings Rs 2,000 discount on exchange: Here are details

Exactly one year ago, on August 22, 2018, Xiaomi launched the Poco F1 in India at a very attractive price. Since the phone had top-of-the-line specifications with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, it was received well by the Indian consumers.

  • Updated: August 22, 2019 4:29 PM IST
On the occasion of one year anniversary of Poco, Xiaomi has decided to offer an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange against Poco F1 for all consumers in India. The anniversary offer is valid mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India, said company in a press statement on Thursday.

Exactly one year ago, on August 22, 2018, Xiaomi launched the Poco F1 in India at a very attractive price. Since the phone had top-of-the-line specifications with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, it was received well by the Indian consumers. Xiaomi claims that it helped Poco F1 become “India’s number one smartphone sold online (above Rs 15,000)” as per IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Q42018.

Also Read

Recently, Xiaomi India slashed prices of the Poco F1 yet again. The Poco F1 is now available at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant now costs Rs 22,999. As mentioned above, the consumers purchasing Poco F1 from mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India will get Rs 2,000 additional exchange value on their old phone. Buyers can choose from any color options like Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and Rosso Red.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications, features

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2246 pixels, and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a standard notch design, which accommodates a selfie camera sensor. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, which is accompanied by Adreno 630 GPU. The device ships with Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 skin on top.

The Poco F1 recently received Widevine L1 certification, which supports HD streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and on other platforms. As far as photography is concerned, the handset offers a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the device bears a 20-megapixel snapper for selfies and videos.

Xiaomi has stuffed in a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood with 18W fast-charging support. You also get a hybrid dual-SIM tray and dual-VoLTE connectivity. Additionally, charging and data transfers leverage the smartphone’s USB Type-C port. The Poco F1 also offers support for the Game Turbo mode, which enhances your gaming experience.

Price 17999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco F1

