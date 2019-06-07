Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is now up for grabs at its lowest price ever in India, but for a limited period of time. The smartphone was launched at Rs 21,999 last year, and will now retail at Rs 17,999. Xiaomi has cut down its prices multiple times, and prior to this ‘limited period offer’ the Poco F1 6GB+64GB was retailing at Rs 19,999.

The limited period offer Poco F1 for Rs 17,999 is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own mi.com. However, the other two variants with 6GB+128 and 8GB+256GB are not on discount. Those will be available at their normal prices of Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. Xiaomi also sells a Kevlar Armoured Edition Poco F1 in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 28,999.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand launched its first Poco F1 smartphone back in August 2018. The device is a great combination of top-of-the-line specifications and aggressive pricing. The company recently slashed the price of its base variant featuring 64GB storage and 6GB RAM down to Rs 19,999 from Rs 20,999. The other two variants – 128GB+6GB RAM, and 256GB+8GB RAM – are now priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Poco F1 features, specifications

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2246 pixels, and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a standard notch design, which accommodates a selfie camera sensor. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, which is accompanied by Adreno 630 GPU. The device ships with Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 skin on top.

The Poco F1 recently received Widevine L1 certification, which supports HD streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and on other platforms. As far as photography is concerned, the handset offers a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the device bears a 20-megapixel snapper for selfies and videos.

Watch Video: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

Xiaomi has stuffed in a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood with 18W fast-charging support. You also get a hybrid dual-SIM tray and dual-VoLTE connectivity. Additionally, charging and data transfers leverage the smartphone’s USB Type-C port. The Poco F1 also offers support for the Game Turbo mode, which enhances your gaming experience.