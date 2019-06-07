comscore Xiaomi Poco F1 price cut in India, now available at Rs 17,999 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Poco F1 price cut for a limited time; now available at Rs 17,999
News

Poco F1 price cut for a limited time; now available at Rs 17,999

Deals

For a limited time, the Poco F1 will be available for Rs 17,999 on Flipkart and Xiaomi's own mi.com. However, the other two variants with 6GB+128 and 8GB+256GB don't get discounts.

  • Published: June 7, 2019 9:18 AM IST
xiaomi-poco-f1-colors

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is now up for grabs at its lowest price ever in India, but for a limited period of time. The smartphone was launched at Rs 21,999 last year, and will now retail at Rs 17,999. Xiaomi has cut down its prices multiple times, and prior to this ‘limited period offer’ the Poco F1 6GB+64GB was retailing at Rs 19,999.

The limited period offer Poco F1 for Rs 17,999 is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own mi.com. However, the other two variants with 6GB+128 and 8GB+256GB are not on discount. Those will be available at their normal prices of Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. Xiaomi also sells a Kevlar Armoured Edition Poco F1 in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 28,999.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

Xiaomi’s sub-brand launched its first Poco F1 smartphone back in August 2018. The device is a great combination of top-of-the-line specifications and aggressive pricing. The company recently slashed the price of its base variant featuring 64GB storage and 6GB RAM down to Rs 19,999 from Rs 20,999. The other two variants – 128GB+6GB RAM, and 256GB+8GB RAM – are now priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Poco F1 features, specifications

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2246 pixels, and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a standard notch design, which accommodates a selfie camera sensor. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, which is accompanied by Adreno 630 GPU. The device ships with Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 skin on top.

The Poco F1 recently received Widevine L1 certification, which supports HD streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and on other platforms. As far as photography is concerned, the handset offers a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the device bears a 20-megapixel snapper for selfies and videos.

Watch Video: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

Xiaomi has stuffed in a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood with 18W fast-charging support. You also get a hybrid dual-SIM tray and dual-VoLTE connectivity. Additionally, charging and data transfers leverage the smartphone’s USB Type-C port. The Poco F1 also offers support for the Game Turbo mode, which enhances your gaming experience.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 9:18 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
News
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
Google Stadia will launch in November with 31 games

Gaming

Google Stadia will launch in November with 31 games

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

News

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

Poco F1 gets a big discount for a limited time

Deals

Poco F1 gets a big discount for a limited time

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

News

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

Sponsored

Most Popular

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

Vodafone RED postpaid plans now offer multiple connections

Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

News

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today
Poco F1 gets a big discount for a limited time

Deals

Poco F1 gets a big discount for a limited time
Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions
Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A

News

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

News

Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom की भारत में सेल आज से, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Women's World Cup 2019 का आगाज आज से, जानें Google के डूडल में क्या है खास

Poco F1 Deal: Poco F1 यहां मिल रहा है 2,000 रुपये सस्ता, जानें ऑफर

वाटरड्रॉप नॉच के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Nokia 2.2 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने Mi.com पर शुरू की Express Delivery, एक दिन में डिलीवर हो जाएगा प्रॉडक्ट

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
News
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS update rolling out
Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

News

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today
2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle

News

2019 Women's World Cup gets Google Doodle
Vodafone RED postpaid plans now offer multiple connections

News

Vodafone RED postpaid plans now offer multiple connections
Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now

News

Realme 3 Pro kernel source code and bootloader unlock available now