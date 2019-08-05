Xiaomi’s Poco F1 continues to get price cuts on online as well as offline channels. Just last week it received discounts up to Rs 8,000 during the Poco Days Sale. Now, the company has reportedly announced a permanent price cut for the smartphone on offline channels. Read on to find out the new Poco F1 price in India.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India

Offline retailers in India have reportedly received a circular from Xiaomi about a price cut for the Poco F1. Based on this, the smartphone gets a price cut of up to Rs 5,000, 91Mobiles reports. Prices for the device now start as low as Rs 18,999 for the 128GB storage and 6GB RAM variant. This is a Rs 2,000 discount, which is also applicable on the Kevlar edition.

The top-end variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM gets Rs 5,000 discount. Both the standard and Kevlar editions are now available for Rs 22,999. As mentioned, these price cuts are limited to offline brick-and-mortar stores.

In comparison, the Poco F1 prices at online platforms start from Rs 17,999. This is for the base model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM. The mid-variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 20,999. Lastly, the top-end variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 27,999.

Poco F1 features, specifications

The Poco F1 remains a competitive smartphone since its launch. With the recent price cuts, it becomes an even more enticing option for buyers. The talking point of the device is no doubt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood. Last year’s flagship chipset is more than capable of running all tasks, and offering a smooth user experience. Check out the table below for the rest of the smartphone’s features and specifications.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Price 17999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

