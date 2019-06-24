comscore Poco F1 price cut in India: Review, Features, Specifications | BGR India
News

Poco F1 price in India slashed again; now starts at Rs 17,999

Deals

Xiaomi's Poco F1 has received yet another price cut in India. With the latest cut, the smartphone can be picked up for as low as Rs 17,999. Here's a look at the Poco F1's new price, and a recap of the features, and specifications.

  • Published: June 24, 2019 11:27 AM IST
poco-f1-box-2

Xiaomi India has given the Poco F1 yet another price cut. With the latest cut, the Poco F1 price in India now starts at a tempting Rs 17,999. Since launch, the Poco F1 has offered a lot of bang for the buck. With the latest price cut, its value-for-money proposition has only gone up another level.

Poco F1 price cut details

As mentioned, the Poco F1 prices in India now start from Rs 17,999. This is for the base variant with 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage. This particular variant had already received a price cut before, and was available for Rs 19,999. In essence, Xiaomi has given the Poco F1 base variant a Rs 2,000 price cut. The Poco F1 is available at its new price on Flipkart and mi.com. Buyers can choose from color options like Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and Rosso Red.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, Poco F1, Oppo K1 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, Poco F1, Oppo K1 and more

Recently, Xiaomi had given a similar price cut to the Poco F1 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The price was reduced from Rs 22,999 to Rs 20,999. There is a third variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is still available at Rs 27,999.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

Poco F1 features, specifications

To recap, the Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. There is up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

For photography, the phone packs a dual-camera setup on the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI for Poco, based on Android 9 Pie. The customized UI features a dedicated Poco Launcher, an app drawer, and a bunch of other customizations.

Features Poco F1
Price 17999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

