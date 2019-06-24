Xiaomi India has given the Poco F1 yet another price cut. With the latest cut, the Poco F1 price in India now starts at a tempting Rs 17,999. Since launch, the Poco F1 has offered a lot of bang for the buck. With the latest price cut, its value-for-money proposition has only gone up another level.

Poco F1 price cut details

As mentioned, the Poco F1 prices in India now start from Rs 17,999. This is for the base variant with 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage. This particular variant had already received a price cut before, and was available for Rs 19,999. In essence, Xiaomi has given the Poco F1 base variant a Rs 2,000 price cut. The Poco F1 is available at its new price on Flipkart and mi.com. Buyers can choose from color options like Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and Rosso Red.

Recently, Xiaomi had given a similar price cut to the Poco F1 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The price was reduced from Rs 22,999 to Rs 20,999. There is a third variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is still available at Rs 27,999.

Poco F1 features, specifications

To recap, the Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. There is up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

For photography, the phone packs a dual-camera setup on the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI for Poco, based on Android 9 Pie. The customized UI features a dedicated Poco Launcher, an app drawer, and a bunch of other customizations.

Features Poco F1 Price 17999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

