Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how

Poco F1, which is the most affordable smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, is available on Flipkart at its lowest price yet. A limited period Poco Days sale is already live, which will last until March 16. The Poco F1 was launched back in 2018 with a starting price of Rs 20,999. If by any chance you are planning to purchase Poco F1, then this could be the best time to buy as it is available for Rs 16,499 on the e-commerce website.

However, you will only get it on the same price if you exchange your device for Rs 3,000 and use ICICI bank card to get Rs 1,500 off. Notably, this combined ICICI bank and exchange offer are valid on all the Poco F1 variants. As per Poco India’s twitter post, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Poco F1 is available for Rs 16,499, 6GB/128GB model for Rs 19,499, 8GB/256GB configuration for Rs 23,499, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant for Rs 24,499.

However, this isn’t the reality, if you calculate, the Poco F1 is originally available for Rs 19,999 and if you apply both the ICICI Bank instant offer and exchange offer, the device should be available for Rs 15,499 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage model. Additionally, do note that the exchange value will vary depending on the smartphone you exchange. To recall, the Poco F1 is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and packs a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The smartphone features a 6.18-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It also supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 tech. On the imaging front, there are two cameras at the back, comprising of a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. The setup also supports AI-powered features as well. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera selfie shooter, which is accompanied by a soft LED flash. Besides, the company is soon expected to launch the Poco F2, the successor to Xiaomi‘s Poco F1.