Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India slashed by up to Rs 1,500; now starts at Rs 7,999

According to the announcement, this is the fifth Xiaomi smartphone to receive a price cut in a couple of days.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 11:12 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6. Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi has just announced yet another price cut for one of its devices. According to the latest tweet on its official Twitter account, the company has reduced the pricing of its Xiaomi Redmi 6 by up to Rs 1,500. The base model of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will now be available for Rs 7,999 instead of Rs 8,999, which is a price cut of Rs 1,000. The second variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is now available for Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 10,499, which is a discount of Rs 1,500.

The device is now available on Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, and other offline stores at this new pricing. According to the announcement, this is the fifth Xiaomi smartphone to receive a price cut in a couple of days. Considering that the device will be available both on Mi.com and Flipkart, the e-commerce giants are also offering a number of offers to sweeten the deal for interested buyers. Talking about the offers available of Mi.com, buyers can make use of Mi Exchange offer to get the device at an even reduced price by giving your old phone in the exchange. Xiaomi is also offering a three-month free subscription for Hungama Music, an instant cashback of Rs 1,800 along with an additional 20GB 4G data from Airtel.

Flipkart is offering a number of offers which include a flat Rs 4,300 as buyback value for just Rs 99, a 5 percent discount if the buyer is making the purchase of the device with the help of Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and device exchange offer that is similar to Mi Exchange. Similar to the Rs 1,800 cashback offer on Mi.com, Airtel is also giving the same offer to buyers making the purchase on Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch display with HD+ (720×1,440 pixels) resolution along with 3GB RAM, up to 64GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device runs MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with octa-core CPU out of the box while being powered by a 3,000mAh battery. Redmi 6 also comes with a dual camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping.

The device also comes with a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. In connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM Radio, microUSB port, and 3.5mm audio socket. Xiaomi has also added a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device along with Android Oreo-based MIUI 10.

