Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India slashed; now starts at Rs 9,999

Deals

Xiaomi has given a price cut of Rs 1,000 to all the Redmi 6 Pro variants.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 12:44 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (11)

In September last year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6-series smartphones in India, which included the Redmi 6, the Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6 Pro. The “Pro” variant was launched with a starting price of Rs 10,999, and the top end model priced at Rs 12,999. And over the past couple of months, the company had given price cuts to a number of models, with the Redmi 6 Pro being the latest to join the list.

Xiaomi has slashed the price by Rs 1,000 for all the Redmi 6 Pro variants. This means, the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now priced at Rs 9,999, whereas the top model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at Rs 11,999. You can buy the smartphone with the revised pricing from Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home store and other offline stores.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications, features

The Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display panel with 1080×2280 pixels. It comes with an iPhone X like notch on top, which gives the screen an aspect ratio of 19:9. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 out of the box, but Xiaomi has also started rolling out MIUI 10 update for the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review: A curious mix of old and new

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review: A curious mix of old and new

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU, it comes with 3GB / 4GB RAM, and 32GB / 64GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD slot for further expansion up to 256GB.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro top 6 features

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro top 6 features

The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a setup which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor selfies and video calling. With connectivity option like 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth and GPS, the device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

10999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
हिंदी समाचार

हुवावे Y9 (2019) भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी Redmi 6 Pro की कीमत में 1,000 रुपये की हुई कटौती, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

कॉल क्वॉलिटी और सर्विस में फेल हुई सभी बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनियां

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किए दो बड़े TV, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही है Nokia Days सेल, नोकिया के इन दो स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका

