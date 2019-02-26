comscore
  • Home
  • Xiaomi Redmi 6A gets Rs 1,500 price cut, now available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon India
News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A gets Rs 1,500 price cut, now available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon India

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A is built around a 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset.

  • Published: February 26, 2019 9:14 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review 10

Xiaomi Redmi 6A has again received a price cut on Amazon India. The 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant is now available at a discounted price of Rs 6,499. Earlier, the handset was available for Rs 7,999 on the mentioned e-commerce site. This means that the company has reduced the price of Redmi 6A by Rs 1,500. Additionally, the price of the base variant was also slashed in December 2018. One can purchase the base 2GB RAM/16GB variant of the smartphone for Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi launched Redmi 6A back in 2018 at an event in Beijing. The smartphone was launched with MIUI 9 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset and comes in 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options. The memory is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It offers a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 295ppi pixel density. The smartphone is kept alive by a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know about the upcoming smartphone

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know about the upcoming smartphone

On the imaging front, there is a single 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF at the back. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor for capturing selfies and videos. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (only 2.4GHz), GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, digital compass, ambient light as well as a proximity sensor. The Redmi 6A comes in four color variants, including Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue hues.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s First Look

Besides, Xiaomi is gearing to launch its latest Redmi smartphone, named Redmi Note 7 in India. The company has already revealed that it will launch the new Redmi device on February 28, 2019. The Redmi Note 7 has already made its debut in the Chinese market back in January. It will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6.3-inch display, 48-megapixel primary camera and 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W, Quick Charge 4 fast charging.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 26, 2019 9:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
India may ask Twitter to go ‘silent’ for 48 hours before Lok Sabha polls
thumb-img
News
Warner Music sues Spotify ahead of India launch, company hits back
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Regulations in last 2 years unduly favored Reliance Jio: Vodafone CEO Nick Read

Editor's Pick

Realme: Alleged image with front of Realme A1 with water drop notch leaks
News
Realme: Alleged image with front of Realme A1 with water drop notch leaks
MWC 2019: Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner announced

News

MWC 2019: Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner announced

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Review

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi Redmi 6A gets Rs 1,500 price cut, now available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon India

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi 6A gets Rs 1,500 price cut, now available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon India

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.25.2 beta update

India may ask Twitter to go ‘silent’ for 48 hours before Lok Sabha polls

Realme: Alleged image with front of Realme A1 with water drop notch leaks

MWC 2019: Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner announced

Warner Music's 'behavior' to harm artists: Spotify

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.25.2 beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.25.2 beta update
Xiaomi Redmi 6A gets Rs 1,500 price cut, now available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon India

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi 6A gets Rs 1,500 price cut, now available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon India
BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

News

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know
Month-end mobile fest deals on Flipkart

Deals

Month-end mobile fest deals on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

पुलवामा हमले का भारतीय वायुसेना ने लिया बदला, ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने पाकिस्तान की यूं खिंचाई

भारतीय स्मार्टफोन कंपनी CENTRiC ने MWC में पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च किए चार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

गूगल ने प्ले स्टोर से 28 फेक ऐप्स को किया डिलीट, आपने तो नहीं किए थे डाउनलोड

BlackBerry Key2 रेड एडिशन 128GB स्टोरेज के साथ MWC 2019 में हुआ लॉन्च

MWC 2019: ZTE ने भी लॉन्च किया 5G फोन Axon 10 Pro, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.25.2 beta update
News
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.25.2 beta update
India may ask Twitter to go ‘silent’ for 48 hours before Lok Sabha polls

News

India may ask Twitter to go ‘silent’ for 48 hours before Lok Sabha polls
Realme: Alleged image with front of Realme A1 with water drop notch leaks

News

Realme: Alleged image with front of Realme A1 with water drop notch leaks
MWC 2019: Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner announced

News

MWC 2019: Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner announced
Warner Music's 'behavior' to harm artists: Spotify

News

Warner Music's 'behavior' to harm artists: Spotify