Xiaomi Redmi 6A gets Rs 1,500 price cut, now available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon India

Xiaomi Redmi 6A has again received a price cut on Amazon India. The 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant is now available at a discounted price of Rs 6,499. Earlier, the handset was available for Rs 7,999 on the mentioned e-commerce site. This means that the company has reduced the price of Redmi 6A by Rs 1,500. Additionally, the price of the base variant was also slashed in December 2018. One can purchase the base 2GB RAM/16GB variant of the smartphone for Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi launched Redmi 6A back in 2018 at an event in Beijing. The smartphone was launched with MIUI 9 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset and comes in 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options. The memory is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It offers a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 295ppi pixel density. The smartphone is kept alive by a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

On the imaging front, there is a single 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF at the back. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor for capturing selfies and videos. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (only 2.4GHz), GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, digital compass, ambient light as well as a proximity sensor. The Redmi 6A comes in four color variants, including Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue hues.

Besides, Xiaomi is gearing to launch its latest Redmi smartphone, named Redmi Note 7 in India. The company has already revealed that it will launch the new Redmi device on February 28, 2019. The Redmi Note 7 has already made its debut in the Chinese market back in January. It will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6.3-inch display, 48-megapixel primary camera and 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W, Quick Charge 4 fast charging.