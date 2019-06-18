comscore Amazon Mi Days Sale: Xiaomi Redmi 7, Y3, offers, discount | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi Soundbar deals on offer during Amazon Mi Days Sale
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi Soundbar deals on offer during Amazon Mi Days Sale

Deals

Xiaomi is offering a number of its products at a discount on Amazon India as part of the Amazon Mi Days sale. According to the landing page, Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs 6,500 and exchange value of up to Rs 4,000 on its products.

  • Published: June 18, 2019 9:45 AM IST
Xiaomi Amazon Mi Days Sale

Xiaomi and Amazon India have teamed up to organize the Xiaomi Mi Days sale. The sale has kicked off, and will go on for five days to conclude on June 21. During the sale, Xiaomi is offering a number of its products at a discount on Amazon India. According to the landing page, Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs 6,500 and exchange value of up to Rs 4,000. Xiaomi and Amazon have also teamed with ICICI Bank to offer up to Rs 1,500 as an instant discount. This discount will be offered to buyers who will opt for the EMI option using an ICICI Bank-issued credit or debit card on select products. Now that we have talked about an overview of the sale, let’s focus on the finer details.

Amazon Mi Days Sale offer details

First up on the landing page, Xiaomi has highlighted that Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 are available as part of the sale. Even though there is no exact discount on both the devices, Amazon is still offering its Exchange offer benefit. This offer can help buyers save up to Rs 3,099 on the purchase of Redmi Y3, and up to Rs 1,099 on Redmi 7. Moving ahead, other smartphones listed on the landing page include Redmi 6A, Mi A2, and Redmi Y2. The 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant for the Redmi 6A are available for Rs 5,999 after a Rs 1,000 discount.

The Redmi 6A with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is available for Rs 6,499 after a Rs 1,500 discount. In addition to this, buyers can also get an additional Rs 500 as Amazon Pay balance if they opt for any prepaid payment method. This additional cashback is not available for users opting for the cash on delivery option. As usual, buyers can also make use of the exchange offer here to save up to Rs 5,000 more while buying this smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: A worthy sequel

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: A worthy sequel

Coming to Mi A2 listing, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is available for Rs 10,999 after Rs 6,500 discount. Amazon is also offering an additional Rs 3,000 off on the up to Rs 9,899 that buyers can save with the exchange offer. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant of the device is available for Rs 15,999 after a Rs 4,501 discount. Similar to the lower-end variant, Amazon is offering Rs 4,000 as additional off on up to Rs 10,900 savings in the exchange offer.

Significant discounts and offers on older devices

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999 after a Rs 2,500 discount. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant of the same device are available for Rs 9,999 after a discount worth Rs 3,500. Moving further down, Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 10,999 after a Rs 5,000 discount. Similarly, its 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is now available at Rs 11,999 after a Rs 6,000 discount.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review: A curious mix of old and new

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review: A curious mix of old and new

Xiaomi is also offering Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 7,499. This discount comes after a Rs 3,000 discount. Last smartphone available in the sale is Redmi 5 with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage for Rs 5,999 after a Rs 5,999 discount. Similar to previous offers, buyers can use the exchange offers to push the price of these devices further down. However, this is not all that is part of the sale as Xiaomi is also offering its other accessories in the sale.

Xiaomi accessories available on Amazon Mi Days sale

Xiaomi is also offering its Mi Power Bank 2i in this sale event. Taking a look at the offer, the power bank with 10,000mAh capacity is available at Rs 899 after a discount of Rs 300. The 10,000mAh power bank is available in two different colors including Red and Black. The one with a 20,000mAh capacity is available for Rs 1,499 after a discount of Rs 500. Xiaomi fans can also get their hands on the Mi sports Bluetooth wireless earphone for Rs 1,499 after a Rs 300 discount.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: This fitness tracker is here to keep the crown

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: This fitness tracker is here to keep the crown

Last three products highlighted are the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, the Mi Band HRX Edition, and Mi Soundbar. Mi Band 3 is available at Rs 1,999 after a Rs 200 discount and HRX Edition is priced at Rs 1,299 after a Rs 500 discount. Talking about the Mi Soundbar, Xiaomi has slashed the price by Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,999 for this sale. Other Xiaomi products are also available as part of the sale and you can check them in the list at the end of the landing page.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

9999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 632 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: June 18, 2019 9:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared
thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro key display detail leaked
thumb-img
News
BSNL launches Rs 168 STV offering International roaming
thumb-img
Gaming
PMCO 2019 India Finals details

Editor's Pick

Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals
Deals
Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

News

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Review

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

Apple iPhone 11 square camera setup all but confirmed

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals

Deals

Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM
Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019

News

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019
Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019

News

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019
Xiaomi brings Poco Launcher 2.0 with improved design

News

Xiaomi brings Poco Launcher 2.0 with improved design

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Super Sale : शाओमी की सुपर सेल का दूसरा दिन आज, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

Micromax को-फाउंडर Rahul Sharma आज भारत में Revolt Electric motorcycle को लॉन्च करेंगे, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लाइव इवेंट

Samsung Galaxy M40 Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा पंच होल डिस्प्ले वाला Galaxy M40, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor 20i Flash Sale: आज दोपहर 12 बजे पहली सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगा Honor 20i, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

Nubia Red Magic 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM
News
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM
Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

News

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared
Apple iPhone 11 square camera setup all but confirmed

News

Apple iPhone 11 square camera setup all but confirmed
Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019

News

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019