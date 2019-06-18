Xiaomi and Amazon India have teamed up to organize the Xiaomi Mi Days sale. The sale has kicked off, and will go on for five days to conclude on June 21. During the sale, Xiaomi is offering a number of its products at a discount on Amazon India. According to the landing page, Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs 6,500 and exchange value of up to Rs 4,000. Xiaomi and Amazon have also teamed with ICICI Bank to offer up to Rs 1,500 as an instant discount. This discount will be offered to buyers who will opt for the EMI option using an ICICI Bank-issued credit or debit card on select products. Now that we have talked about an overview of the sale, let’s focus on the finer details.

Amazon Mi Days Sale offer details

First up on the landing page, Xiaomi has highlighted that Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 are available as part of the sale. Even though there is no exact discount on both the devices, Amazon is still offering its Exchange offer benefit. This offer can help buyers save up to Rs 3,099 on the purchase of Redmi Y3, and up to Rs 1,099 on Redmi 7. Moving ahead, other smartphones listed on the landing page include Redmi 6A, Mi A2, and Redmi Y2. The 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant for the Redmi 6A are available for Rs 5,999 after a Rs 1,000 discount.

The Redmi 6A with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is available for Rs 6,499 after a Rs 1,500 discount. In addition to this, buyers can also get an additional Rs 500 as Amazon Pay balance if they opt for any prepaid payment method. This additional cashback is not available for users opting for the cash on delivery option. As usual, buyers can also make use of the exchange offer here to save up to Rs 5,000 more while buying this smartphone.

Coming to Mi A2 listing, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is available for Rs 10,999 after Rs 6,500 discount. Amazon is also offering an additional Rs 3,000 off on the up to Rs 9,899 that buyers can save with the exchange offer. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant of the device is available for Rs 15,999 after a Rs 4,501 discount. Similar to the lower-end variant, Amazon is offering Rs 4,000 as additional off on up to Rs 10,900 savings in the exchange offer.

Significant discounts and offers on older devices

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999 after a Rs 2,500 discount. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant of the same device are available for Rs 9,999 after a discount worth Rs 3,500. Moving further down, Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 10,999 after a Rs 5,000 discount. Similarly, its 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is now available at Rs 11,999 after a Rs 6,000 discount.

Xiaomi is also offering Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 7,499. This discount comes after a Rs 3,000 discount. Last smartphone available in the sale is Redmi 5 with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage for Rs 5,999 after a Rs 5,999 discount. Similar to previous offers, buyers can use the exchange offers to push the price of these devices further down. However, this is not all that is part of the sale as Xiaomi is also offering its other accessories in the sale.

Xiaomi accessories available on Amazon Mi Days sale

Xiaomi is also offering its Mi Power Bank 2i in this sale event. Taking a look at the offer, the power bank with 10,000mAh capacity is available at Rs 899 after a discount of Rs 300. The 10,000mAh power bank is available in two different colors including Red and Black. The one with a 20,000mAh capacity is available for Rs 1,499 after a discount of Rs 500. Xiaomi fans can also get their hands on the Mi sports Bluetooth wireless earphone for Rs 1,499 after a Rs 300 discount.

Last three products highlighted are the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, the Mi Band HRX Edition, and Mi Soundbar. Mi Band 3 is available at Rs 1,999 after a Rs 200 discount and HRX Edition is priced at Rs 1,299 after a Rs 500 discount. Talking about the Mi Soundbar, Xiaomi has slashed the price by Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,999 for this sale. Other Xiaomi products are also available as part of the sale and you can check them in the list at the end of the landing page.