News

Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM variant now priced at Rs 24,999, but for limited time: Check offer

Deals

The phone got its stable MIUI 12 update few days back and it will be available at the new price for a limited period of time.

  Published: July 9, 2020 2:20 PM IST
xiaomi

Xiaomi has given phone buyers a nice surprise this week. The company’s Redmi K20 Pro variant has got a price cut which will be applicable for the next few days. Yes, that’s right. You can buy the 6GB RAM variant of the Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 24,999 which is a Rs 2,000 price drop. The discounted price is available till July 13. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 with 10th gen Intel processors launched: All you need to know

The update was share by Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India via this tweet. The brand shared this image with details about the offer. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India dropped to Rs 3,999

The Redmi K20 6GB + 128GB is originally priced at Rs 26,999 but for the next few days it is available at Rs 24,999. The move is likely to have been prompted after Realme launching the X3 smartphone with Snapdragon 855+ for the price. The Redmi K20 Pro got its stable MIUI 12 update few days back.

The over the air (OTA) update is being rolled out gradually to all users, so it should be hitting your devices in the coming days. The Android 10-based MIUI 12 has received quite a few changes compared to MIUI 11. The new update offers a noticeably changed user interface, better animation, a global improved dark theme, personal data security, and much more.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro offers you a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has an AMOLED panel, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device packs a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. There are two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

The Redmi K20 Pro features a triple camera layout. The main lens here is also a 48-megapixel f/1.8 lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Further, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens. The camera here can record 4K at both 30 and 60fps. Further you can record 1080p footage at up to 240fps and 1080p slow-motion footage at up to 960fps. The handset features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

Story Timeline

