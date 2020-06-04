Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi K20 Pro is currently available with the Rs 1,500 discount offer. This is valid on the HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. This offer is available on both Amazon and Flipkart. The latter is also giving up to Rs 15,250 off on exchange, apart from the additional Rs 2,000 discount over regular exchange value.

The Redmi K20 Pro price in India starts from Rs 26,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 29,999 in the country. Xiaomi is offering this Redmi phone in three colors – Flaming Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro offers you a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has an AMOLED panel, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device packs a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. There are two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a triple camera layout. The main lens here is also a 48-megapixel f/1.8 lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Further, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens. The camera here can record 4K at both 30 and 60fps. Further you can record 1080p footage at up to 240fps and 1080p slow-motion footage at up to 960fps.

There is a 20-megapixel f/2.2 pop-up front camera that can record 1080p at 30fps. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the Redmi K20 Pro does not support NFC in India. The handset features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 on top.