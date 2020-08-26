The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has received a price cut in India, but for a limited time period. The company announced this news via its official Twitter handle. This Redmi phone is available with Rs 4,000 discount offer, which will last until August 31. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro price in India now starts from Rs 22,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. For the same price, you are getting a Snapdragon 855 chipset. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart: Check price in India, offers, specs

Previously, the same smartphone was available for Rs 26,999. The device comes in four colors, including Carbon Black, Flame Red, Pearl Blue, and Glacier Blue. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is currently on sale with this offer via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Flipkart. Do note that this is a limited period offer, so if you are interested in buying, then you will have to hurry. Read on to know more about this Redmi phone. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Realme 6, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and more

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro offers you a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has an AMOLED panel, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device packs a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. There are two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro features a triple camera layout. The main lens here is also a 48-megapixel f/1.8 lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Further, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens. The camera here can record 4K at both 30 and 60fps. Further you can record 1080p footage at up to 240fps and 1080p slow-motion footage at up to 960fps. The handset features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging.