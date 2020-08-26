comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period: Check India price, specs
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period: Check India price, specs

Deals

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has received a price cut in India, but for a limited time period. The company announced this news via its official Twitter handle. This Redmi phone is available with Rs 4,000

  • Published: August 26, 2020 8:58 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 16

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has received a price cut in India, but for a limited time period. The company announced this news via its official Twitter handle. This Redmi phone is available with Rs 4,000 discount offer, which will last until August 31. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro price in India now starts from Rs 22,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. For the same price, you are getting a Snapdragon 855 chipset. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart: Check price in India, offers, specs

Previously, the same smartphone was available for Rs 26,999. The device comes in four colors, including Carbon Black, Flame Red, Pearl Blue, and Glacier Blue. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is currently on sale with this offer via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Flipkart. Do note that this is a limited period offer, so if you are interested in buying, then you will have to hurry. Read on to know more about this Redmi phone. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Realme 6, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and more

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro offers you a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has an AMOLED panel, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device packs a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. There are two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro features a triple camera layout. The main lens here is also a 48-megapixel f/1.8 lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Further, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens. The camera here can record 4K at both 30 and 60fps. Further you can record 1080p footage at up to 240fps and 1080p slow-motion footage at up to 960fps. The handset features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 26, 2020 8:58 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features
Features
OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

News

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

News

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

Tom Clancy s Elite Squad free to play on Android, iOS

Gaming

Tom Clancy s Elite Squad free to play on Android, iOS

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period: Check India price, specs

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period: Check India price, specs
Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals
List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000

Top Products

List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

सबसे बड़े 10,000mAh बैटरी के साथ Gionee M30 हुआ लॉन्च, दमदार फीचर्स से है लैस

Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: क्या है अंतर और कौन सा फोन है दमदार

Nokia 5.3 Vs Nokia C3: कीमत के हिसाब से किसमें है बेहतर फीचर्स?

शाओमी के इस आकर्षक स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 4000 रुपये घटाई, जानिए कहां से खरीद सकते हैं

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G का 256GB वेरिएंट भारत में सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India
iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

News

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras
Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

News

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications
Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers