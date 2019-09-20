comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price cut in India during Flipkart Big Billion Days
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price cut in India during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Deals

With the sale fast approaching, Flipkart has shared some details about some of the deals in different categories. The company also shared a rough timeline of when it wants to showcase these deals.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 1:32 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review (6)

Flipkart is gearing up for its festive time sale event, The Big Billion Days in the coming weeks. The upcoming sale event is set to kick off on September 29. It is scheduled to go on for five days to finally conclude on October 4. As part of the sale event, Flipkart is set to offer discounts and deals across the majority of its catalog. With the sale fast approaching, the company has shared some details about some of the deals in different categories. The company also shared a rough timeline of when it wants to showcase these deals.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 price discount details

According to the listing on Flipkart mobile app, we are set to get some impressive discounts on premium smartphones. The highlight of these offers seems to be the price cut on the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series. According to the listing, interested buyers can get their hands on Redmi K20 Pro device starting from Rs 24,999. For contrast, the device is currently selling for Rs 28,999. This is a flat discount of Rs 4,000. It is worth noting that the price will be applicable starting from September 29. We are not sure if this discount is temporary for if it is permanent.

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Also Read

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Similarly, a report by Gizbot also indicated that Xiaomi Redmi K20 will be available starting for Rs 19,999. This is a flat Rs 3,000 discount from the current selling price of Rs 22,999. Both these price cuts are likely to attract a number of potential smartphone buyers. Users can further push down the price of these devices with bank offers, or exchange offers.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 1:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days
Vodafone drops free Amazon Prime membership with Rs 399 postpaid plan

Telecom

Vodafone drops free Amazon Prime membership with Rs 399 postpaid plan

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

News

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28

Deals

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28

How to get Android 10 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

How To

How to get Android 10 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days
Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

News

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date
Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28

Deals

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28
Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

News

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pay ने 6.7 करोड़ मंथली यूजर्स के साथ PhonePe को पीछे छोड़ा

Diwali with Mi 2019 : Xiaomi की एनुअल दिवाली सेल 28 सितंबर से होगी शुरू

Vivo V17 Pro भारत में कुल 6 कैमरों के साथ 29,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 : Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 मिलेंगे 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 855+ चिपसेट के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खासियत


News

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T
News
OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T
Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know
Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

News

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date
Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service

News

Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service
Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

News

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart