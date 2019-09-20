Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days

Flipkart is gearing up for its festive time sale event, The Big Billion Days in the coming weeks. The upcoming sale event is set to kick off on September 29. It is scheduled to go on for five days to finally conclude on October 4. As part of the sale event, Flipkart is set to offer discounts and deals across the majority of its catalog. With the sale fast approaching, the company has shared some details about some of the deals in different categories. The company also shared a rough timeline of when it wants to showcase these deals.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 price discount details

According to the listing on Flipkart mobile app, we are set to get some impressive discounts on premium smartphones. The highlight of these offers seems to be the price cut on the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series. According to the listing, interested buyers can get their hands on Redmi K20 Pro device starting from Rs 24,999. For contrast, the device is currently selling for Rs 28,999. This is a flat discount of Rs 4,000. It is worth noting that the price will be applicable starting from September 29. We are not sure if this discount is temporary for if it is permanent.

Similarly, a report by Gizbot also indicated that Xiaomi Redmi K20 will be available starting for Rs 19,999. This is a flat Rs 3,000 discount from the current selling price of Rs 22,999. Both these price cuts are likely to attract a number of potential smartphone buyers. Users can further push down the price of these devices with bank offers, or exchange offers.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

