comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India cut: Specs, availability details
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India cut: Check features, specs, availability details
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India cut: Check features, specs, availability details

Deals

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi K20 and Redmi Go is available at a discounted price as these devices have also received a permanent price cut.

  • Updated: January 23, 2020 2:00 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 16

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro | Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi just slashed the price of the Mi A3, and it is now available for Rs 11,999 via Mi.com and Flipkart. The company has also announced that the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi Go is available at a discounted price as these devices have also received a permanent price cut. To begin with, the Redmi K20 now comes with a price label of Rs 19,999 in India, which is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi K20 has received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000, and it will now cost Rs 22,999.

Related Stories


Talking about the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone, you can buy this handset for Rs 24,999 in India. For the same price, Xiaomi is selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the device. There is also the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Redmi K20 Pro, which is now priced at Rs 27,999. Lastly, the Redmi Go now comes with a starting price of Rs 4,299. You can get these Redmi phones via Flipkart or Mi.com.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Redmi K20 series: Specifications, features

With Redmi K20 Series, Xiaomi is taking the Redmi-brand into the performance category. The Redmi K20 Pro, in particular, is its most powerful smartphone yet. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main camera. Accompanying the main camera is an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India now starts from Rs 11,999: Check details

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India now starts from Rs 11,999: Check details

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC in India. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. It also has a triple rear camera but the main camera uses Sony IMX582 sensor. Both the devices feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and run MIUI 10. They also sport a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging while Pro steps up to 27W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The handset supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi.

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. The Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and up to 10 days of standby time.

Features  Redmi Go Redmi K20
Price Rs 4,499 Rs 19,999
Chipset Snapdragon 425 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Android 9.0 Pie
Display 5-inch HD-1280x720pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 1GB RAM with 8GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 8MP with LED flash Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 5MP 20MP
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 1:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 23, 2020 2:00 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go

4499

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)
Snapdragon 425 SoC
8MP with LED flash
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

19999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India slashed
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India slashed
OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

News

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 11,999

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 11,999

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

News

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India slashed

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India slashed
Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 11,999

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 11,999
Xiaomi is 4th largest smartphone maker in Western Europe

News

Xiaomi is 4th largest smartphone maker in Western Europe
WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 39,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

IRCTC ने यात्रियों को फर्जी वेबसाइट (Fake website) से सतर्क रहने के लिए चेतावनी दी

Vodafone ने 19 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 स्मार्ट बल्ब भारत में 599 रुपये हुआ लॉन्च

Swiggy ने बताया क्यों ऑनलाइन खाना ऑर्डर करना है महंगा

News

New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second
News
New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second
OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

News

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature
WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

News

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream