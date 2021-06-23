Redmi Note 10 price has been hiked in India, once again. To recall, Xiaomi had increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 earlier this month. The price has gone further up now. So, you will now need to pay more for the Redmi Note 10 in India. The reason for these frequently price hikes is not known. Also Read - Redmi K50 teased while under development, could bring even better display

Xiaomi has increased the price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage by Rs 500, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model price remains the same. After the price hike, the top-end model of the Redmi Note 10 goes up to Rs 14,999. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is set to Rs 12,499. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite first impressions: That light-weight, gorgeous thing!

Redmi Note 10 price in India hiked

To recall, Redmi Note 10 was launched at a price starting at Rs 11,999. This is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model. The top-end model of the phone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model was initially launched at a price of Rs 13,999. So, the Redmi Note 10 6GB model is now Rs 1,000 pricier when compared to the launch price. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve Active: A budget OnePlus Watch alternative?

Earlier this year, Xiaomi hiked the price of both Redmi Note 10 models. After the price hike, the 4GB RAM model was priced at Rs 12,499 while the price of the 6GB RAM variant was increased to Rs 14,499.

The new price of the Redmi Note 10 128GB model is now reflected on both Amazon India website as well as Mi.com.

Redmi Note 10 specs: Take a look

As far as the specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a 6.43-inch sAMOLED FHD+ display. In terms of cameras, the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and 2 + 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras. On the front, the phone includes a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 with up to 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based Android 11 OS. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is available in three colors including Shadow Black, Aqua Green, and Frost White.