Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro series next sale date announced: Check details

A new Redmi Note series is here and that means there are long waiting periods for getting your hands on any model from the series. The first sale saw the entire stock of the Redmi Note 10 series vanish in minutes. If you wanted to get your hands on any of the Redmi Note 10 Pro phones, Xiaomi has announced another sale date for all the Redmi Note 10 Pro series models. The Pro will go on sale on March 24 whereas the Pro Max goes on sale on March 25. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaks speak about fast charging, camera tech

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available on March 24 at 12 pm via online platforms whereas the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale on March 25 at 12 pm. Do note that these phones are also available via offline platforms on sale. The Pro starts at Rs 15,999 whereas the Pro Max starts at Rs 18,999. Xiaomi is yet to announce any dates for the standard Redmi Note 10 variant. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite new renders leaked, teases flat display and three new colours

Redmi Note 10 Pro series to go on sale again

The Redmi Note 10 Pro series brings a vast amount of upgrades when compared to the Note 9 Pro series. Both the Pro and Pro Max come with performance upgrades in the form of the Snapdragon 732G chipset and copious amounts of RAM. The battery capacities remain unchanged at 5020mAh for both models. Also Read - Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro+ specs leaked via Google Play Console before global launch

However, what’s new though is the display technology. The Redmi Note 10 Pro series brings an AMOLED display to the Redmi Note series for the first time. Moreover, Xiaomi uses a Full HD+ panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There’s no in-display fingerprint sensor on this one and Xiaomi relies on power-key mounted fingerprint scanner.

Another notable upgrade comes to the camera of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Pro Max comes gets Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera sensor from the Mi 10i. We tested the Pro Max’s camera extensively and you can check out our full review for an in-depth look into its performance. The regular Redmi Note 10 Pro has to rely on a 64-megapixel main camera sensor.

The base variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999, offering 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Adding 128GB storage to this variant pushes the price up to Rs 16,999. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM costs Rs 18,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, on the other hand, starts at Rs 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The second variant with 128GB storage costs Rs 19,999 while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 21,999.