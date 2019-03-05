Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get limited period discount: Here is how much they cost now

Xiaomi expanded its Redmi portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro last week. For the Chinese smartphone maker, the Redmi Note series has been the best seller in the country and due to strong demand for this series, Xiaomi has been refreshing the series faster than it has done in the past. The Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in India just few months back and now, there is already two new models. As a result, the company is continuing to sell the older models at a discounted price in the country. In the light of the launch of Redmi Note 7 series, Xiaomi has announced a limited period price cut on the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi Y2. Both the devices are available at a discounted price starting today from Amazon India, Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own e-store. Here is a look at the new prices of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Y2:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro now starts at Rs 10,999

The Redmi Note 5 Pro, after the limited period discount, now starts at Rs 10,999 in India. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 12,999 and received a minor discount after the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro. Now, it is getting discounted further to retail at a starting price of Rs 10,999 in the country. The price is for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the higher variant with 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 11,999.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is equipped with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also supports expandable storage via hybrid SIM card slot. There is dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo, and is is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 now starts at Rs 7,999

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y2 as its second-generation selfie-centric smartphone last year. While the device was launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999, it got discounted by Rs 2,000 during the five year celebration. Now, the smartphone is getting another Rs 1,000 off as part of company’s limited period offer. The Redmi Y2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now available for Rs 7,999, while the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999.

The Redmi Y2 is a selfie-centric smartphone, and it features a 16-megapixel camera at the front. On the back, the smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. There is a 5.45-inch HD+ display, quad-core MediaTek CPU and it runs MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo. The Redmi Y2 is backed by a 3,080mAh battery and is available in grey, blue, gold and rose gold colors.