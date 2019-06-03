Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM variant price in India slashed; now available for Rs 13,999

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro has received Rs 2,000 price cut in India. The 6GB RAM/64GB variant of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is now available for Rs 13,999. The same configuration was earlier available for Rs 15,999. There is also 4GB RAM model, which is priced at Rs 11,999. Customers can purchase the Redmi Note 6 Pro from Flipkart as well as the company’s online store Mi.com.

On purchase of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,400 instant Jio cashback, and up to 6TB Jio 4G data benefits. Flipkart is also giving an instant discount of 10 percent with Axiz Bank Buzz credit cards. Interested buyers can also get the device via Mi Home stores. The company launched the successor to the Redmi Note 6 Pro in February this year. To recall, the Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched back in November 2018. Xiaomi is selling the Redmi handset four colors, which includes Black, Blue, Red and Rose Gold finish.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro offers an aluminum unibody design, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 600 series chipset, a beefy battery and more. The budget-friendly device is equipped with a 6.26-inch display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The Redmi Note 6 Pro also comes with water repellent P2i coating.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back and two cameras on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, and support for dual-pixel autofocus.

It is aided by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 for depth mapping and 3D effects. Up front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a combination of a 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-lens camera system. The Redmi smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The device was launched with MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo. But the Chinese company recently rolled out the latest Android Pie update to the Redmi Note 6 Pro.