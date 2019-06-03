comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM variant price in India slashed; now available for Rs 13,999
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM variant price in India slashed; now available for Rs 13,999

Deals

The 6GB RAM/64GB variant of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is now available for Rs 13,999 in India. On purchase of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,400 instant Jio cashback, and up to 6TB Jio 4G data benefits.

  • Published: June 3, 2019 4:12 PM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-6-pro-review-1-1

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro has received Rs 2,000 price cut in India. The 6GB RAM/64GB variant of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is now available for Rs 13,999. The same configuration was earlier available for Rs 15,999. There is also 4GB RAM model, which is priced at Rs 11,999. Customers can purchase the Redmi Note 6 Pro from Flipkart as well as the company’s online store Mi.com.

On purchase of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,400 instant Jio cashback, and up to 6TB Jio 4G data benefits. Flipkart is also giving an instant discount of 10 percent with Axiz Bank Buzz credit cards. Interested buyers can also get the device via Mi Home stores. The company launched the successor to the Redmi Note 6 Pro in February this year. To recall, the Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched back in November 2018. Xiaomi is selling the Redmi handset four colors, which includes Black, Blue, Red and Rose Gold finish.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in June 2019; Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in June 2019; Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro offers an aluminum unibody design, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 600 series chipset, a beefy battery and more. The budget-friendly device is equipped with a 6.26-inch display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The Redmi Note 6 Pro also comes with water repellent P2i coating.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back and two cameras on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, and support for dual-pixel autofocus.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting Android Pie-based MIUI 10.3 stable update in India

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting Android Pie-based MIUI 10.3 stable update in India

It is aided by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 for depth mapping and 3D effects. Up front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a combination of a 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-lens camera system. The Redmi smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The device was launched with MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo. But the Chinese company recently rolled out the latest Android Pie update to the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 4:12 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India
News
Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM price in India slashed

Deals

Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM price in India slashed

Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits

News

Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

News

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India

Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits

Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India

News

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India
Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM price in India slashed

Deals

Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM price in India slashed
Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

News

Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting stable MIUI 10.3 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting stable MIUI 10.3 stable update in India
Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

News

Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

पहली सेल में दो लाख से ज्यादा Redmi K20 Pro स्मार्टफोन बिके

भारत में Poco F2 के बजाय Redmi K20 के नाम से ही लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi का फ्लैगशिप किलर, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Kirin 985 SoC और HongMeng OS के साथ लॉन्च हो सकते हैं Huawei Mate 30 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

Redmi Note 5 Pro और Redmi 6 Pro यूजर्स को मिलने लगा MIUI 10.3 का अपडेट

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें नई कीमत

News

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India
News
Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India
Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits

News

Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits
Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India

News

Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India
Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

News

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS
Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

News

Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera