Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with assured Flipkart buy back offer: All you need to know

If you’re in the market for a mid-range smartphone, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro is arguably one of the best options currently out there. The smartphone was launched in November last year, and succeeds the already-excellent Redmi Note 5 Pro. With a starting price of Rs 13,999, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro offers a lot of value for your money as it is. But what if you could get it for a fifth of a price?

If you buy the Redmi Note 6 Pro (base variant) from Flipkart, you can get it at an ‘effective’ price of just Rs 2,799. However, as you’d expect, there’s a (big) catch. The net discount of Rs 11,200 (about 80 percent of the smartphone’s price) is essentially the buyback value of Redmi Note 6 Pro that Flipkart is offering.

So, how does this work? To avail the ‘offer’, you must purchase Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at its full price of Rs 13,999, as you normally would. However, in addition, you must also purchase Flipkart’s ‘Buyback Guarantee’ policy at Re 1. Once that’s done, you can get back Rs 11,200, provided you upgrade to a new Xiaomi smartphone and surrender the Redmi Note 6 Pro within a span of 8 months. In summation, you’ll indeed get the smartphone at a ‘net’ price of Rs 2,799, but you’ll only get to use it for 8 months.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

While the ‘offer’ seems enticing, it’s actually only good for those users who like to upgrade to a new smartphone every few months. Apart from this, all of Flipkart’s regular offers are available on purchase of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro as well. These include an additional discount of 5 percent for Axis Bank Buzz credit card users, and ‘No Cost EMI’ starting at Rs 2,334 per month.