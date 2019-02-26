comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets special offer, price down to Rs 11,999 on Flipkart and Mi.com

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is effectively getting a 25 percent discount.

  • Published: February 26, 2019 2:46 PM IST
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro back in November last year which has been perceived as one of the better devices that is available in the budget smartphone segment in India. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro succeeds the already-excellent Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone was launched With wa starting price of Rs 13,999, and now the company is offering a special new offer price on Flipkart and its own website.

This has been announced by Xiaomi in a tweet from the main India handle and it happens to mention that the offer is valid from February 26 to 28 as part of the ‘Month End Mobiles Fest’. The tweet reads, “Mi fans! #RedmiNote6Pro the Quad camera all-rounder is now on offer for a limited period. Visit Flipkart and Mi.com now.” The attached image mentions that the price of the 4GB RAM variant has been brought down to Rs 11,999 for this time period and the price of the 6GB RAM variant has been brought down to Rs 13,999.

Besides this offer, Flipkart is offering No Cost EMI options on the smartphone which start from Rs 2,000 per month. There is also an exchange offer of upto Rs 11,950, which means that if customers exchange specific smartphones they would only have to pay Rs 50 for the new smartphone. There’s a buyback gurantee policy as well with Rs 7,000 value back along with Extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card purchase.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio with that notch. The device runs on a Snapdragon 636 SoC tagged along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while being backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. Xiaomi has packed dual camera setup on the back and a dual camera setup on the front.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Talking about the rear camera setup, the device will come with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with dual pixel autofocus and a 20-megapixel primary sensor on the front along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor on the front. The device is expected to run Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: February 26, 2019 2:46 PM IST

