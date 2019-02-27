comscore
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get up to Rs 6,000 discounts

The offer is already live on Xiaomi's official website, and will last until February 28, 2019.

  • Published: February 27, 2019 1:30 PM IST
Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 6,000 discount on a few Redmi smartphones in India. If you are planning to purchase one of the Redmi devices, then this could be the best time for you to buy it. The Chinese company is offering up to Rs 4,000 discount on Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2, and up to Rs 6,000 off on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The offer is already live on Xiaomi‘s official online website, and will last until February 28. Furthermore, the no-cost EMI offer is also available.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro offer

To begin with, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro is currently available for Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, while the 6GB/64GB configuration will cost you Rs 13,999. The exchange value of the device is up to Rs 11,950 for the 4GB variant. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 636 chipset, and packs a 6.26-inch display with 1080×2280 pixels resolution. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro offer

As for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, one can purchase the 4GB/64GB variant for Rs 10,999. The 6GB/64GB configuration is available at a discounted rate of Rs 11,999. The smartphone is built around the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core chipset, powering the Redmi Note 6 Pro. It sports a 5.99-inch panel and packs a dual camera setup. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 offer

Coming to the Redmi Y2, the handset is available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB version, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB variant. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y2 back in 2018. At its core is a 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The handset bears a 5.99-inch display, and is backed by a 3,080mAh battery. It features dual cameras on the rear side. Notably, all the offers are only available on Mi.com as well as Flipkart.

  Published Date: February 27, 2019 1:30 PM IST

