Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant gets discounted for 'Mi Days' sale

  Published: August 16, 2019 10:35 AM IST
Xiaomi India has reduced price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 6GB+64GB variant for the Mi Days sale on Flipkart and mi.com. The smartphone was quietly launched by Xiaomi this month at Rs 15,999. Initially, the company had only launched two variants of the phone. As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs Rs 13,999. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for Rs 16,999.

You’ll be able to purchase the Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 6GB+64GB variant at Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart and mi.com until August 18. After the price reduction, the smartphone is now available at Rs 14,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro variant by Xiaomi offers a massive 48-megapixel primary camera carrying Sony’s IMX586 sensor. In addition, you get Snapdragon 675 SoC, a glass back design and a waterdrop-style notched display.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and features

One of the biggest USP of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its dual camera system at the back. Xiaomi has stuffed in a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor in the rear camera setup. Additionally, the camera also offers support for PDAF, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode, similar to the standard Redmi Note 7.

For capturing selfies and videos, there is a 12-megapixel sensor on the front. The smartphone is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. One can also expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a miscroSD card. The handset ships with Android 9 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The device packs a tall 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick charge 4.0. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, a dedicated 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

