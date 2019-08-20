comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 price cut
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 get price cut of up to Rs 1,000 in offline markets

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 are getting a permanent price cut in offline retail channels. Here is a look at the new price of these devices.

  Published: August 20, 2019 11:00 AM IST
Xiaomi has reportedly announced a permanent price cut on Redmi smartphones in the offline market. The company is slashing the price of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 by up to Rs 1,000. The price cut is effective immediately and is applicable on purchases made at offline stores. The price cut also means that there is finally parity between the offline and online price of above mentioned Redmi smartphones.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3: Revised Price

Xiaomi has announced a price cut of Rs 500 on the Redmi 7 in the offline market. The 2GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is now available for Rs 7,499. It was earlier available for Rs 7,999. The variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,499. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, is getting a price cut of Rs 1,000. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is now available for Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 9,999.

According to GizmoChina, the Redmi Note 7S is available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM. The model with 32GB storage was previously available for Rs 10,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 15,999. The price cut is applicable starting today via offline markets. The discounted price will be available at Mi Home stores and other offline retail channels.

Redmi Note 7 Series sales surpass 5 million units

Xiaomi recently announced that Redmi Note 7 Series sales has surpassed 5 million units in India. As part of the announcement, the company announced that Redmi Note 7 Pro is available via open sale. Now, it has announced a permanent price cut on the device in offline market. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the best smartphone in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. The Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7, on the other hand, are entry-level smartphones. The Redmi Y3 is aimed at those looking for selfie experience while Redmi 7 is a budget device.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7 Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price 7999 9999 13999 10999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC Snapdragon 632 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP 48MP+5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP 32MP 13MP 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 11:00 AM IST

